Answers to the Strategist quiz (#512)

1 The founders of this company had a premonition when at college that they will start a firm some day and will write a book about it. They called it their “Casablanca moment”. They were both working on a sponsored research project along with a company called Conair Corporation best known for its hair dryers. Name them and the company they founded.

Brain Chesky and Joe Gabbia, the two main founders of Airbnb

2 Connect members of a historically Christian group of religious movements generally known as the Religious Society of Friends and a Co-creation of Sachin Tendulkar and what do you arrive at?

PepsiCo India has launched its grain dairy beverage Quaker Oats+Milk, co-created with former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar

3 India exports Rs 3,000 crore plus worth of __ annually. The Indian exports are 80 per cent of the world’s supply of this commodity that are available in two varieties: Virgin and Remy. Name it.

Hair. At the top end of the market is “virgin” hair — hair that has never been chemically treated — and “remy” hair, which has been cut or shaved directly from a donor

4 Connect a class of people who were first mentioned in Ziya-ud-Din Barani’s History of Firuz Shah, dated around 1350s, their eradication by Governor General of India William Bentinck and what began as a seemingly silly, inconsequential idea that has grown into a world-beloved garment, idea and brand.

Canadian apparel brand Thuggies. Historically Thugs (from Hindi) or Thuggies were an organised gang of professional robbers and murderers

5 Link the eighth episode from Season 3 of the series Arrested Development to Banistas or Bananagers and name a company involved.

The Amazon installed community banana stands at its Seattle HQ. It employs Banistas or Bananagers to supervise the free distribution of bananas to staffers and the public. Since 2015 the stands have given more than 1.7 million free bananas

6 What is a common connect between these two newspapers L’Auto (now known as (LEquipe) and Italian newspaper La Gazetta dello Sport? Both founded between the 1890s and 1900s



Both of them established the world’s most famous cycling races in order to boost their sales. L’Auto originated the Tour de France cycling stage race in 1903 as a circulation booster and Giro d’Italia did the same in 1909 and started the (Tour of Italy) cycling stage race in 1909

7 Who has joined hands with Twitter to start a 24X7 news service in late 2017? It is yet to be named.

Bloomberg

8 It originated in Greece and in Greek it means to drink together and was a ritual that was followed after a meal. Today it is conducted generally by corporates and various organisations around the world. What is it?

Symposium

9 Connect the “The World IF and The World IN” and what do you arrive at?

Both are publications from The Economist. World IF is a collection of scenarios from the world of business, politics, economics, technology etc

10 Whose coat of arms is this and name the lady caricatured?

Hint: US Dollar and largest number of offshore companies.

The British Virgin Islands

There were six correct entries to Quiz No 512. The winner is Anand Raj from Chhapra