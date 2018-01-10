Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#544)

1. This brand founded in 1905 with a trading name has no special meaning. It was chosen because it was easy to remember, pronounce and sounded the same in any language. It has launched products named after Shakespeare, Horatio Nelson and his love Emma Hamilton, University of Cambridge and Charles Dickens.

Name the brand and its founder. The Onoto pen company founded by Thomas De la Rue who’s other companies are in the business of currency printing 2. Which US brand is running a campaign titled “The President stole your land” and why? Patagonia. One of ...