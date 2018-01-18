Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#545)

1. This person a scientist who served both at Carnegie Mellon and Stanford said, “Speech is something that is ubiquitous to humankind, what I didn’t know was that it was going to be a lifetime problem. I thought it was a class project.” He launched the __ project which according to the tech world is essentially Apple’s Siri in its most embryonic form. Name him and the project he began. The Indian computer scientist D Raj Reddy started the Hearsay project in the late 60s that dealt with artificial intelligence (AI). He is a winner of the Turing Award and is considered one of the early pioneers of AI and has served on the faculty of Stanford and Carnegie Mellon for over 40 years 2. This consumer brand is the first one to feature a recipe on its packaging. Name the brand and what was the recipe for. In 1891 the Quaker oats brand became the first brand to feature a recipe (for oatmeal bread) on its box 3. Connect Scorpion, Krait and Kryo and what do you arrive at? Names of versions of Qualcomms Snapdragon CPUs 4. In which country do all children and over two-thirds of adults wear reflectors, largely due to a 2011 law that requires their use in darkness and conditions of poor visibility? This law has enabled a lot of innovative start-ups to come out with products that embed reflectors in them, like in apparel and other personal items. Estonia. It is also the first country in the world that provides e-residency 5.The Jolly rancher is a flavoured hard candy from Hershey’s. Who is launching a confectionery brand called Jollies? 5. Eveready Industries India 6. In its 140-year history of business it never had a slogan. It currently runs this one “Democracy Dies in Darkness”. Name the entity.

The Washington Post 7. Connect this number 09987333333 with a brand.

The “Call me” campaign from the Unilever owned brand AXE 8. What is term used to describe a business presentation, generally a power point that looks pretty but has little content and even less value? Includes colourful handouts too.

Refrigerator Art 9. Whose baseline reads “Different is Better”? In fact it is building its brand around this theme.

Lenovo 10. Connect the image with a new brand that has been launched by a celebrity. Name it and mention the significance of

this number.

House 99, a global grooming brand launched by David Beckham. House 99 is named by merging two components: “House” reflects Beckham’s goal to build an inclusive community of grooming aficionados, to share style tips and recommendations in order to conquer every look and inspire new creations. The number “99” which he has tattooed on his hand marks a momentous year in both his personal life and career. He married Victoria, his eldest son Brooklyn was born, and Manchester United won the treble