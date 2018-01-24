Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#546)

1. This firm was formed as a conglomerate in the 1920s. Its name when translated meant “Community of Interests” and its supervisory board was in a lighter vein called “The council of gods”.

Name the firm. IG Farben, the German chemical and pharmaceutical industry conglomerate. Nobel laureate Carl Bosch, the nephew of Robert Bosch, was instrumental in its formation 2. What is the term to describe an unusually low sale price, typically offered by a retailer on a limited number of items for a limited time, often on prominent shopping days, such as the day ...