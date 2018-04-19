Bangalore tops as the highest paying city, standing at Rs 1.08 mn: Report

Leading the pack The IT capital of India, Bangalore, continues to lead the pack as the highest paying city in the country, with an average annual CTC for talent across all levels and functions standing at Rs 1.08 million according to Randstad Insights, the recently launched research and analysis division of Randstad India, a leading HR service provider. Bangalore topped the list in the 2017 salary trends report as well.

Pune stands second at Rs1.03 million, followed by NCR and Mumbai with an average annual CTC figure of Rs0.99 and Rs0.92 million respectively. Chennai (Rs0.8 ...