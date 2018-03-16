BSE financial education arm collaborates with IIM Lucknow to offer courses

(BIL), the arm of India’s premier stock exchange Limited, has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) to offer joint learning program in financial and international political analysis. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged between Vinod Nair, Head Academics & Product Development, Institute and the IIM-L Chairman, Long Duration Development program for stitching the alliance. As per agreement for the Program (AMP), Institute and IIM-L would endeavour to provide a world-class education to students through a collaborative approach. The alliance is expected to spur joint research and student exchange programs between the two institutions and provide opportunities to professionals aspiring for the optimal learning environment. According to IIM-L, the is based on Integrated Module Approach, which incorporated action learning methodologies, further divided into multiple modules. The methodologies would reflect real business challenges, derived from real-life scenarios for better learning. Meanwhile, acknowledging the hectic work schedules of modern business leaders and entrepreneurs, the program has been devised in a part-time format, spread over a year and focusing on building leadership skills and innovation for aspiring leaders. The course is touted to groom the participants upgrade their business enterprises through contemporary interventions.

Besides, the is designed to sharpen critical thinking skills, hone leadership capabilities, provide insights into International Political Analysis and foster’s leaders’ ability to build and sustain a successful enterprise.

“I am confident that the combined knowledge and insights of the two institutions would result in the delivery of programs of exceptional quality and the students will be highly valued and equipped to achieve their potential” Nair observed.

“By joining hands with Institute, we feel the students, especially in finance and economics domains, would benefit by a focused and closer look along with hands-on exposure to the activities of the Indian stock market” IIM-L Long Duration Development Program chairman said.

BIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Limited and inherits the bourse’s knowledge into the capital markets garnered over the past 142 years. The Institute offers a bouquet of courses related to financial markets for students interested in upgrading their skills, ranging from 5 international PG programs to over 100 short-term certifications.

While the Institute has already been awarded over the years, BIL is also involved in some special initiatives like BFSI Sector Skill Council and Zone Start-ups. Institute has been assessed and certified by ISO 9001-2008.

IIM-L was established in 1984 and in 2005, the Institute expanded its horizon in the realm of education by becoming the first IIM to set up a satellite campus exclusively for Executive Education at NOIDA under the Delhi-NCR region. Earlier, IIM-L had set up a start-up incubator with the help of SIDBI.