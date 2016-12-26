Campaign Logic: Building 'castles' for premium buyers

Brand: Lodha Group Budget: Rs 10 crore Agency: Ogilvy & Mather Selling a home is akin to selling dreams. Real estate brands have to identify the aspirations of buyers to sell their version of a dream home. A majority sell their brand by offering amenity-rich properties with well-crafted larger than life images of spacious, green and safe homes. Real estate player Lodha Group, too, has gone down this path with its first TV commercial (TVC), “Find your Kingdom”. The TVC begins with a little girl entering a room holding a key in her hand. She first looks ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?