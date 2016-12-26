Campaign Logic: Building 'castles' for premium buyers

In its TV campaign, Lodha Group, promises to deliver 'magical homes of their dreams' to buyers

In its maiden TV campaign, Lodha Group, promises to deliver 'magical homes of their dreams' to prospective buyers

Brand: Lodha Group Budget: Rs 10 crore Agency: Ogilvy & Mather Selling a home is akin to selling dreams. Real estate brands have to identify the aspirations of buyers to sell their version of a dream home. A majority sell their brand by offering amenity-rich properties with well-crafted larger than life images of spacious, green and safe homes. Real estate player Lodha Group, too, has gone down this path with its first TV commercial (TVC), “Find your Kingdom”. The TVC begins with a little girl entering a room holding a key in her hand. She first looks ...

Sangeeta Tanwar