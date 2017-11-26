CAT 2017: Aspirants find logical reasoning, data interpretation tough again

While pattern for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017, the entrance test for Indian Institutes of (IIMs) and over 110 non-IIM B-schools, was same, logical reasoning and data interpretation (LRDI) sections yet again proved to be the aspirants's undoing. While pattern for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017, the entrance test for Indian Institutes of (IIMs) and over 110 non-IIM B-schools, was same, logical reasoning and data interpretation (LRDI) sections yet again proved to be the aspirants's undoing.

The overall feedback from takers was that the test was 'challenging', requiring best of their efforts.

The three-hour test was conducted in two slots of 9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The test was divided into three sections, including Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI) and Quantitative Ability (QA).

The duration was divided into three parts, with candidates being allotted 60 minutes for answering questions in each section with no crossover or overlap allowed.

Apart from LRDI which had 32 questions, the other two sections were Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section with 34 questions and Quantitative Ability (QA) which had 34 questions.

"The entire section comprised ‘difficult’ and ‘very difficult’ level questions. Several familiar models of questions in LR and DI were conspicuous by their absence and every set had ‘unfamiliar’ written all over it. The entire section can be termed to have DI based reasoning sets and Quant based reasoning sets, making it almost impossible to identify and classify the sets in DI and LR separately," Ramnath Kanakadani, national director for CAT at T.I.M.E. observed on the LRDI section.

Analysing each of the three sections, Kanakadani observed that the effective level of difficulty for VARC appeared to be higher by a notch or two, while most aspirants would have perceived the quantitative ability section of the first slot to be the easiest of the three sections.

CAT 2017, being convened by IIM Lucknow, was conducted in 381 test centres across 140 cities.

While the overall test experience was smooth, one center in Delhi was learnt to have faced some minor server issues. However, the same could not be confirmed from at the time of filing this report.

Marginally down by 0.6 per cent, CAT registrations this year finally closed at 231,067, as against 232,436 last year.

Gender-wise female applicants have, however, risen marginally by 1.16 per cent. At 78,009, share of female applicants in total registrations stands at 33.76 per cent as against 32.60 per cent in CAT 2016.

Earlier, commenting on the reasons for the change in registrations, Neeraj Dwivedi, convenor, of had told Business Standard: " education competes with other educational and career options available to the candidates. Changes in external economic and social environment have an influence on the choices made by candidates. However, I am not aware of any study done to establish the reasons for these fluctuations and hence would not be appropriate to give reasons."