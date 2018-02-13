Consulting, finance make half the offers as IIM-C wraps up placements

-
Wrapping up its final placement process for the 2016-2018 batch, the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) saw consulting and finance firms emerge as top recruiters. Of the total 481 offers made by over 130 firms, consulting made the most at 27 per cent, followed by finance at 23 per cent, resulting in a combined share of 50 per cent. Among the consulting majors, Accenture Strategy, which also recently picked candidates in large numbers at IIM-Ahmedabad, emerged as the top recruiter at IIM-C. Following Accenture were other major recruiters such as The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and AT Kearney. Finance firms, on the other hand, included the likes of JP Morgan & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Bessemer Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, Credit Suisse and IVFA. Of these, Bessemer Venture Partners visited IIM Calcutta for the first time. The institute did not divulge details on compensation packages. Other major sectors recruiting at IIM-C included marketing at 16 per cent, General Management (14 per cent), Product Management & Operations (12 per cent) and IT & Analytics (8 per cent). Sectors like general management, product management and IT & analytics included major recruiters such as Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Star and EXL. Meanwhile, other major firms included Flipkart, Microsoft, Uber, Tata Administrative Services, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Proctor & Gamble.
