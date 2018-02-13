Consulting, finance make half the offers as IIM-C wraps up placements

Wrapping up its process for the 2016-2018 batch, the (IIM-C) saw consulting and finance firms emerge as top recruiters. Of the total 481 offers made by over 130 firms, consulting made the most at 27 per cent, followed by finance at 23 per cent, resulting in a combined share of 50 per cent. Among the consulting majors, Accenture Strategy, which also recently picked candidates in large numbers at IIM-Ahmedabad, emerged as the top recruiter at Following Accenture were other major recruiters such as The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), & Company, and Finance firms, on the other hand, included the likes of JP Morgan & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Bessemer Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Of these, visited IIM Calcutta for the first time. The institute did not divulge details on compensation packages. Other major sectors recruiting at included marketing at 16 per cent, General (14 per cent), Product & Operations (12 per cent) and IT & Analytics (8 per cent). Sectors like general management, product and IT & analytics included major recruiters such as Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, and Meanwhile, other major firms included Flipkart, Microsoft, Uber, Tata Administrative Services, Limited and