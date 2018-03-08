BS Best B-School Project Award: Power-packed jury shortlists five entries

Five best entries, shortlisted by a power-packed jury, will now compete for the coveted Business Standard Best Project Award 2017, in the final round to be held on March 9. The jury comprised Rediff.com founder & Chief Executive Officer Ajit Balakrishnan (chairman of the jury), former Hindustan Petroleum Corporation chairman and managing director Nishi Vasudeva, Larsen & Toubro head (corporate centre) Hasit Joshipura, Axis Bank head-human resources Rajkamal Vempati, and Avanse Financial Services CEO Amit Gainda.

The shortlisted projects include supply chain optimisation for Domino’s Pizza at Jubilant Foodworks by Amrutha Bhamidimukkula of IIT Kharagpur’s Vinod Gupta School of Management, one on development of psychometric tool for the selection of sales officers at ICICI Bank by Mohit Agarwal of XLRI, Jamshedpur, and a project to determine the viability of Rewa ultra mega solar power project by Gaurav Jain of The others were a project to develop a tool which can optimise the performance of various digital advertising campaigns by Dhaval Patel of K J Somaiya Institute of Studies & Research, Mumbai; and a SWOT analysis of Mahindra & Mahindra’s Gramveer network and create a proposition to merge it with Mahindra Mitra by Pranav Rao of XIME Bengaluru.