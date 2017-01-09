Flipkart appoints former Tiger Global exec Kalyan Krishnamurthy as new CEO

today named as its new Chief Executive Officer to run operations of India’s largest e-commerce company, while elevating co-founder to the position of Group CEO.

The move to make Krishnamurthy, a former executive at marquee investor Tiger Global, would mean that and Binny Bansal, who founded the company in 2007, would lose all operational control over Flipkart. Krishnamurthy joined in June last year as head of its commerce unit.

“We are now ready to build the of the future as we continue on our journey of transforming commerce in India through technology. I am confident that this new organisation structure will deliver further value for group,” said in a statement.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy The change in organisation structure at comes a year after took over as CEO, while co-founder was elevated to the position of Executive Chairman. The move to rope in Krishnamurthy in June last year was seen as a move by Tiger Global, the largest shareholder and investor in Flipkart, exerting more control.

Nitin Seth, currently the Chief Administrative officer, will now be the new COO.