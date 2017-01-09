TRENDING ON BS
Flipkart appoints former Tiger Global exec Kalyan Krishnamurthy as new CEO

Move means that founders Sachin and Binny Bansal would lose all operational control over Flipkart

Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

Flipkart today named Kalyan Krishnamurthy as its new Chief Executive Officer to run operations of India’s largest e-commerce company, while elevating co-founder Binny Bansal to the position of Group CEO.

The move to make Krishnamurthy, a former executive at marquee investor Tiger Global, would mean that Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, who founded the company in 2007, would lose all operational control over Flipkart. Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in June last year as head of its commerce unit.

“We are now ready to build the Flipkart of the future as we continue on our journey of transforming commerce in India through technology. I am confident that this new organisation structure will deliver further value for Flipkart group,” said Binny Bansal in a statement.

The change in organisation structure at Flipkart comes a year after Binny Bansal took over as CEO, while co-founder Sachin Bansal was elevated to the position of Executive Chairman. The move to rope in Krishnamurthy in June last year was seen as a move by Tiger Global, the largest shareholder and investor in Flipkart, exerting more control.

Nitin Seth, currently the Chief Administrative officer, will now be the new COO.

