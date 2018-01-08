From food to cosmetics, home-grown brands belt up for the organic ride

If 2017 was the year of herbal-ayurvedic brands, could 2018 be the breakthrough year for India’s organic labels? A group of new brands in hair care, cosmetics, food and apparel is betting on just such a possibility; they are designing premium offerings, tying up with large retail chains, advertising heavily and running innovative consumer awareness initiatives to push through their organic credentials.

While the market is still small and largely urban-centric, the ayurveda story is fueling hope and enthusiasm among the producers of organic fare. Among those flaunting the ...