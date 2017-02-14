GroupM lowers adex growth forecast for 2017

The country's largest media agency network has lowered its expenditure (adex) growth forecast for 2017, pegging it at 10 per cent this year versus 12 per cent seen last year. While India's overall adex will cross Rs 60,000 crore to touch Rs 61,204 crore this year, the interesting bit is that television as a category will see a lower rate of growth at 8 per cent this year vis-a-vis 10 per cent last year, C V L Srinivas, CEO, GroupM, South Asia, said.

In fact, TV's lower rate of growth as well as key segments such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) slowing down this year are some of the contributing factors to the dip in the overall adex growth rate for the year, Srinivas said. The other contributing factor is the impact of demonetisation, which is expected to linger till the end of March, he said.

"The impact of demonetisation is expected to shave off 100 to 150 basis points of adex growth," Srinivas said. The 10 per cent adex growth rate for the year factors this in, he said.

While TV will touch Rs 27,378 crore in terms of overall size this year, print, which is the second-largest medium after television, will touch Rs 18,258 crore in terms of size, Group M said. Digital, cinema, radio and out-of-home will grow at the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent, 10 per cent and 7 per cent respectively, touching Rs 9490 crore, Rs 672 crore, Rs 2464 crore and Rs 2942 crore this year.

FMCG as a segment will see an overall growth rate "much less than 10 per cent" this year, Srinivas said, pointing to the challenges ahead for the market.

GroupM's bleak forecast incidentally for FMCG's 2017 ad spends come as rising input costs compel companies to rein in & sales promotion expenditure. If 2016 saw FMCG majors plough windfall commodity gains (thanks to lower input prices especially crude oil) into and sales promotion, the situation has reversed now. From $20 a barrel a year ago, crude is now inching up to nearly $60 a barrel, sector analysts said.

FMCG is the biggest contributor to India's adex at 30 per cent, said, so a slowdown in spends hits overall growth figures, it added. For 2017, has lowered FMCG's contribution to overall ad spends to 27 per cent. But the good news, Srinivas said, is that categories such as auto, e-wallets, government and media (TV channels) are likely to drive growth this year.

Auto, for instance, will contribute 8 per cent to overall ad spends this year, he said, while e-wallets will fuel contribution from the e-commerce category and so will government and media to the "other advertisers" segment. For 2017, e-commerce will contribute 8 per cent to overall ad spends, while other advertisers (which includes government and media) will contribute 23 per cent to overall ad spends.