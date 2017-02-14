TRENDING ON BS
GroupM lowers adex growth forecast for 2017

Ad expenditure is expected to grow at the rate of 10% this year versus 12% seen last year

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The country's largest media agency network GroupM has lowered its advertising expenditure (adex) growth forecast for 2017, pegging it at 10 per cent this year versus 12 per cent seen last year. While India's overall adex will cross Rs 60,000 crore to touch Rs 61,204 crore this year, the interesting bit is that television as a category will see a lower rate of growth at 8 per cent this year vis-a-vis 10 per cent last year, C V L Srinivas, CEO, GroupM, South Asia, said.

In fact, TV's lower rate of growth as well as key segments such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) slowing down this year are some of the contributing factors to the dip in the overall adex growth rate for the year, Srinivas said. The other contributing factor is the impact of demonetisation, which is expected to linger till the end of March, he said.

"The impact of demonetisation is expected to shave off 100 to 150 basis points of adex growth,"  Srinivas said. The 10 per cent adex growth rate for the year factors this in, he said.

While TV will touch Rs 27,378 crore in terms of overall size this year, print, which is the second-largest medium after television, will touch Rs 18,258 crore in terms of size, Group M said. Digital, cinema, radio and out-of-home will grow at the rate of 30 per cent, 20 per cent, 10 per cent and 7 per cent respectively, touching Rs 9490 crore, Rs 672 crore, Rs 2464 crore and Rs 2942 crore this year.

FMCG as a segment will see an overall growth rate "much less than 10 per cent" this year, Srinivas said, pointing to the challenges ahead for the market.

GroupM's bleak forecast incidentally for FMCG's 2017 ad spends come as rising input costs compel companies to rein in advertising & sales promotion expenditure. If 2016 saw FMCG majors plough windfall commodity gains (thanks to lower input prices especially crude oil) into advertising and sales promotion, the situation has reversed now. From $20 a barrel a year ago, crude is now inching up to nearly $60 a barrel, sector analysts said.

FMCG is the biggest contributor to India's adex at 30 per cent, GroupM said, so a slowdown in spends hits overall growth figures, it added. For 2017, GroupM has lowered FMCG's contribution to overall ad spends to 27 per cent. But the good news, Srinivas said, is that categories such as auto, e-wallets, government and media (TV channels) are likely to drive advertising growth this year.

Auto, for instance, will contribute 8 per cent to overall ad spends this year, he said, while e-wallets will fuel contribution from the e-commerce category and so will government and media to the "other advertisers" segment. For 2017, e-commerce will contribute 8 per cent to overall ad spends, while other advertisers (which includes government and media) will contribute 23 per cent to overall ad spends.

Advertising Expenditure over the last three years  
  AdEx (in Rs cr)   Growth rate (%) Growth rate (%)
Category 2015 2016 (f) 2017 (f) 2016 v/s 2015 2017(f) v/s 2016 (f)
TV 23022 25350 27378 10 8
Print 16800 17472 18258 4 4.5
Digital 4950 7300 9490 47 30
OOH 2582 2750 2942 6 7
Radio 1997 2240 2464 12 10
Cinema 408 560 672 37 20
Total 49578 55671 61204 12 10
           
Source: GroupM        
f means forecast        

 

