Harish Manwani succeeds Adi Godrej as chairman of Indian School of Business

The Indian School of Business(ISB) announced the appointment of as the new chairman of the ISB Executive Board effective April 2018. He succeeds who has been the chairman of the board of ISB since April 2011.

is the non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited. He has been on the School's board since April 2006.

"My stint as chairman of ISB has been a very precious experience as I had the opportunity to work with my friends from the industry in helping build ISB as a world-class institution in India. ISB's progress on multiple fronts is truly heartwarming. We have successfully integrated the cultivate of excellence and brand consistency across both the campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali," Godrej, who is the chairman of Godrej Group, said.

He further added that the ISB portfolio of programmes has now expanded to eleven full-time and modular programmes from one flagship programme in 2001. "We continue to be ranked at the top in international rankings and our faculty excellence has led us to be the most research-productive school in India.

Our 8600 alumni spread across 42 countries are agents of transformation who make us proud."

Accepting his role as chairman of ISB, said,"I have always been proud to be part of this great institution of learning and am honoured to take on the role of the chairman. I look forward to working with my board members and the dean to help take ISB to greater heights. On behalf of the Board and the School, I thank Adi for his committed leadership. The School has grown tremendously during his tenure. I am delighted that he will continue to serve as a member on the Board."