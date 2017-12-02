How these apps can build markets for small businesses and help them grow

In order to rapidly innovate and remain competitive in a mobile society, an organization must have a comprehensive development platform for its business.

Mobile apps, however, carry a huge potential in getting desired kind of limelight along with boosting sales.

As a small business, you probably know that having your own business app can really help your business. don't realize how much untapped potential lies in this marketing medium.

Here are the top five ' Development Platforms' for in India:

Instappy.com

Built for success based DIY platform, Instappy.com makes it simple for everyone to create instant, affordable, intuitive, and stunning, professional with unlimited customization, unlimited updates, and no coding skills needed to get your business online on mobile.

With Instappy, one can build, launch and publish the app on App store or Play store only in a days' time. Whether you own an export house, a niche fashion boutique, a superstore, or an exotic pet shop, your mobile commerce store is instantly ready with Instappy.

ShoutEm

This platform offers an app builder with complete content management, powerful user engagement tools and monetization options, coupled with a seamless publishing process, to provide a robust solution for most requirements.

The interface builder offers many customization options, and each app can be tightly integrated with existing content sources such as WordPress, Foursquare, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud and more. The multiple monetization options means you can quickly create a revenue stream from your app, providing an e-commerce experience, in-app subscriptions, deals and coupons, with support for all major ad networks included.

You can publish your apps under your developer account to both iTunes and Google Play, and update your app or content in real-time. ShoutEm also offers regular auto-updates, to ensure your app is always ahead of new iOS and Android updates.

AppMakr

A DIY app creation platform, AppMakr lets anyone craft iOS, Android and HTML5 apps, with no coding knowledge required. It was founded in 2009, and recently acquired by Infinite Monkeys, to now form one of the largest DIY app publishing platforms worldwide.

One can make as many apps as you want, with unlimited updates, and utilize a number of features, including push notifications, high resolution photo galleries, live updates, music and video streaming, chat rooms, Google Maps integration, shared events calendars, in-app shopping, and much more.

You keep track of all your apps through the Dashboard, easily customize your app's looks and functionality, add content with tabs, preview your app in real time and publish it to the markets with a single click.

AppMachine

AppMachine is an easy-to-use platform to build and design professional native apps for both iOS and Android. Using the drag-and-drop interface, you can combine different building blocks that offer a variety of features, such as information, photos and video.

The building blocks also let you link your app to Facebook, Twitter, or online stores. You can design the app in your own unique style and choose your navigation paths, colors, fonts and icons, taking complete control of layout and watching your progress using the Previewer.

Test your app as you build it and check its progress on your computer, mobile or tablet. Once your app is fully tested and ready to go, you can publish and promote your app, and analyze the user data. AppMachine takes care of everything you need to get your app into Apple's App Store and Google Play.

Mobile Roadie

Mobile Roadie allows you to create an app for iOS and Android platform. You can easily launch iOS and Android apps on the platform that supports anytime content updates, geo-targeted marketing campaigns, user analytics, push notifications and more. The API support multiple languages and you can pull your data in a various format, including XML, JSON, PHP, CSV, and HTML.