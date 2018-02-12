IIM-A makes first international foray with extension centre in Dubai

In its first international foray, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is going to set up its in Dubai.

The premier has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with of UAE for its first in Dubai.

IIM-A's UAE will begin with executive education programs that are relevant to the region and will include both open learning and customized training programs.

Under the MoU, while IIM-A will provide the academic and training expertise, will facilitate the required support including infrastructure, industry links and logistics. Beginning with executive education programs, going forward, IIM-A and will consider rolling out other programs in UAE of longer duration in a phased manner.

As per the institute, these programs will be globally relevant to ensure that the cohort being trained is not restricted to any region and the learning environment is in an international cultural setting.

"For an institute with global footprint of alumni, it is important to have physical presence beyond the national borders. UAE has been the gateway and hub for MENA region's business connect with the world. The centre will help IIM-A in implementing the planned activities and programs successfully," said Errol D'Souza, Director of IIM-A.

According to B R Shetty, Chairman, the IIM-A will benefit UAE and MENA regions' economies, public policies, executive skills and industry overall.

"Later when longer duration programs are launched, the graduating students will be entitled for preferred employment at our own diversified businesses, while they will always remain of great interest to other government and non-government businesses in UAE and internationally," Shetty.