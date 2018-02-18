IIM-Ahmedabad wraps up final placements for food, agri-business class

The Indian Institute of Ahmedabad (IIM-A) wrapped up the final placement process for post graduate programme in food and agribusiness (PGP-FABM) batch of 2016-18. PGP-FABM is a residential two-year full-time sector-specific programme designed to meet the diverse demands of agribusiness, food and allied sectors through specialised managerial talent. Among the total 24 companies participating in the final and PI Industries emerged as top recruiters, recruiting eight and five students. Ranging from sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), agricultural inputs and services, food processing, food and agri consulting, e-commerce, Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) and social development the recruiters made offers to a batch of 46 students in the programme. While regular recruiters included the likes of ADM, TGI, Pioneering Ventures and General Mills, the final placement process for PGP-FABM saw first-time recruiters like Jain Irrigation, KPMG, Grofers, ITC Agri, Walmart, Livlush and Basix.

However, a couple of students also opted out of the placement process to work in the social and development sector.