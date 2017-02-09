IIM Bill tabled in Lok Sabha, premier B-schools await clarity

Even as the Indian Institutes of (IIM) Bill 2017 was tabled on Thursday in Lok Sabha, the premier B-schools are still awaiting clarity over the same. Having been approved by the union cabinet headed by Prime Minister recently, the Bill seemingly looks to grant greater autonomy to IIMs.

However, while the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) had released some of the salient features of the draft Bill, IIMs are still awaiting clarity over certain key issues. Prominent among these is the provision of a Coordination Forum which is likely to see representation from the government and play a role of an advisory body to IIMs.

"We have not received the copy of the draft Bill yet. We too are awaiting for further clarity on how does the Bill shape our future. It is only after having gone through the draft can we understand what role will this forum play and what will be the extent of government involvement through this," said a director of one of the older IIMs on condition of anonymity.

Primarily aimed at providing IIMs the power to grant degrees by terming them as institutes of national importance, the Bill also specifically allows the Board of Governors of IIMs to select chairperson or director by appointing a selection committee.

The Bill also empowers IIM Boards to make rules, especially around fixing remuneration and fees.

However, calling for 'adequate accountability', as declared by the recently while announcing cabinet approval of the draft Bill, the document mandates IIMs to conduct periodic review of their performance as well as get their annual reports audited by the Comptroller and Accountant General (CAG).

The Bill also calls for greater participation of alumni, members of scheduled castes and tribes (SC/ST), faculty members as well as women on the Board of Governors of the premier institutes.