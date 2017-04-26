IIM Kashipur's highest domestic package up 16% at Rs 25.4 lakh

The Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur (IIM Kashipur) wrapped up its this year with a 16 per cent rise in its highest domestic package at Rs 25.4 lakh. The top offer last year was Rs 21.78 lakh.



However, the highest international package dipped marginally from Rs 53.75 lakh last year to Rs 53.1 lakh this year.



According to the institute, around 49 firms came for the final for the 2015-17 batch of 122 students, of which 119 were eligible for



And the highest-paying jobs in both, the international and domestic categories were taken by female students. The final placement process saw domestic and international recruiters such as ICICI Bank, Tolaram Group (Nigeria), Jumbo Electronics (Dubai), RBL Bank, Wipro, HPE, GMR Group, Yes Bank, Vodafone, Cognizant Solutions, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Safexpress, Mu Sigma, and Evalueserve visiting the campus.



Of the overall 49 firms participating in the placements, 28 per cent were first-time recruiters.



In terms of roles, while sales and marketing emerged as the top profile being offered at 39 per cent, finance and operations followed at 22 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. The rest of the offers came from domains such as consulting and strategy (seven per cent), IT and Systems (11 per cent), market research, analytics and HR.



also saw reputed public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as SBI, GAIL, and participate in the final placement process. The institute also saw the number of students opting out of rise from four last year to 16 this year.

