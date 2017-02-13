McKinsey top recruiter in Cluster 1 of IIM-A placements

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A)'s final placements for PGP class of 2017 commenced on Monday with first cluster which saw & Company making highest offers of 15 including pre-placement offers (PPOs).

IIM-A's final placements process is spread across clusters on different days. This year, the first cluster of the process comprised three cohorts of sectors including investment banking and markets; consulting and private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.

Apart from & Company, the first cluster saw regular recruiters such as Strategy, A. T. Kearney, , Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Oliver Wyman, among others make offers.

While consulting firms offered consulting roles across geographies, finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies in the first cluster of final placements at IIM-A. The second cluster will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017.