TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Management » News » B-school

Taking on the giants
Business Standard

McKinsey top recruiter in Cluster 1 of IIM-A placements

First cluster also saw regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., Credit Suisse etc

BS Reporter  |  Ahmedabad 

Why IIM-A still has no chairman after 8 months

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A)'s final placements for PGP class of 2017 commenced on Monday with first cluster which saw McKinsey & Company making highest offers of 15 including pre-placement offers (PPOs).

IIM-A's final placements process is spread across clusters on different days. This year, the first cluster of the process comprised three cohorts of sectors including investment banking and markets; management consulting and private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.

Apart from McKinsey & Company, the first cluster saw regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, A. T. Kearney, Bain & Co., Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Oliver Wyman, among others make offers.

While consulting firms offered management consulting roles across geographies, finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies in the first cluster of final placements at IIM-A. The second cluster will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

McKinsey top recruiter in Cluster 1 of IIM-A placements

First cluster also saw regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., Credit Suisse etc

First cluster also saw regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A)'s final placements for PGP class of 2017 commenced on Monday with first cluster which saw McKinsey & Company making highest offers of 15 including pre-placement offers (PPOs).

IIM-A's final placements process is spread across clusters on different days. This year, the first cluster of the process comprised three cohorts of sectors including investment banking and markets; management consulting and private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.

Apart from McKinsey & Company, the first cluster saw regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, A. T. Kearney, Bain & Co., Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Oliver Wyman, among others make offers.

While consulting firms offered management consulting roles across geographies, finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies in the first cluster of final placements at IIM-A. The second cluster will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

McKinsey top recruiter in Cluster 1 of IIM-A placements

First cluster also saw regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., Credit Suisse etc

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A)'s final placements for PGP class of 2017 commenced on Monday with first cluster which saw McKinsey & Company making highest offers of 15 including pre-placement offers (PPOs).

IIM-A's final placements process is spread across clusters on different days. This year, the first cluster of the process comprised three cohorts of sectors including investment banking and markets; management consulting and private equity, venture capital and hedge funds.

Apart from McKinsey & Company, the first cluster saw regular recruiters such as Accenture Strategy, A. T. Kearney, Bain & Co., Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Oliver Wyman, among others make offers.

While consulting firms offered management consulting roles across geographies, finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies in the first cluster of final placements at IIM-A. The second cluster will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

image
Business Standard
177 22