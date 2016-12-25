More in store for Spencer's

Retailer shows improved figures in five years with expansion of large format stores and their rationalisation

In the last five years, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company Spencer’s Retail has moved from an average sales of Rs 650 per square footage to Rs 1,600 per square footage; from revenues of Rs 500-600 crore to Rs 2,200 crore, and from a store EBIDTA of Rs 32 crore to Rs 112 crore. “We went wrong on a lot of things, but we have finally figured out how to do things scientifically, clinically and profitably,” explains RP-SG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka. Among the first decisions was to follow a conscious strategy of expanding only the large format stores. Spencer’s ...

Ishita Ayan Dutt