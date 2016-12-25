TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Management » Features

Autonomy of IIMs should not be tampered with: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Business Standard

More in store for Spencer's

Retailer shows improved figures in 5 years with expansion of large format stores

Ishita Ayan Dutt 

In the last five years, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company Spencer’s Retail has moved from an average sales of Rs 650 per square footage to Rs 1,600 per square footage; from revenues of Rs 500-600 crore to Rs 2,200 crore, and from a store EBIDTA of Rs 32 crore to Rs 112 crore. “We went wrong on a lot of things, but we have finally figured out how to do things scientifically, clinically and profitably,” explains RP-SG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka. Among the first decisions was to follow a conscious strategy of expanding only the large format stores. Spencer’s ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

More in store for Spencer's

Retailer shows improved figures in 5 years with expansion of large format stores

Retailer shows improved figures in five years with expansion of large format stores and their rationalisation In the last five years, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company Spencer’s Retail has moved from an average sales of Rs 650 per square footage to Rs 1,600 per square footage; from revenues of Rs 500-600 crore to Rs 2,200 crore, and from a store EBIDTA of Rs 32 crore to Rs 112 crore. “We went wrong on a lot of things, but we have finally figured out how to do things scientifically, clinically and profitably,” explains RP-SG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka. Among the first decisions was to follow a conscious strategy of expanding only the large format stores. Spencer’s ... image
Business Standard
177 22

More in store for Spencer's

Retailer shows improved figures in 5 years with expansion of large format stores

In the last five years, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company Spencer’s Retail has moved from an average sales of Rs 650 per square footage to Rs 1,600 per square footage; from revenues of Rs 500-600 crore to Rs 2,200 crore, and from a store EBIDTA of Rs 32 crore to Rs 112 crore. “We went wrong on a lot of things, but we have finally figured out how to do things scientifically, clinically and profitably,” explains RP-SG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka. Among the first decisions was to follow a conscious strategy of expanding only the large format stores. Spencer’s ...

image
Business Standard
177 22