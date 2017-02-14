Online recruitment activity sees 11% rise in Jan: Monster.Com

Monster Employment Index for Jan stood at 254 points, up 11% over the corresponding month a year ago

Monster Employment Index for Jan stood at 254 points, up 11% over the corresponding month a year ago

Online recruitment activity in the country registered an 11 per cent jump in January, led by strong growth in sectors like banking, financial services and insurance, says a report.



The for January stood at 254 points, up 11 per cent over the corresponding month a year ago.



However, on a month-on-month basis the index witnessed a decline of 1.16 per cent. It stood at 257 points in December 2016.



In January, banking/financial services, led the long-term chart with a 54 per cent growth as against 40 per cent in December 2016. The sector is undergoing a massive change fuelled by an increased focus on better customer services and the movement towards providing services owing to



"Hiring activity for the last two months was primarily driven by industries such as banking/financial services, insurance, and education," Monster.Com Managing Director APAC & Middle-East Sanjay Modi said.



Modi further noted " has disrupted the job market impacting sectors like real estate, retail, e-commerce, etc. However, this focus on digitisation is expected to boost job creation in the economy".



Of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the index, online recruitment activity exceeded the year-ago level in 24 industries and in terms of professions, online demand exceeded the year-ago level in nine of the 13 occupation groups monitored by the index.



In terms of cities, e-recruitment activity exceeded the year-ago level in 12 of the 13 cities monitored by the Index.



Coimbatore moved up the growth ladder in January to 20 per cent from a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in December 2016. This was closely followed by Ahmedabad (up 17 per cent) and Kolkata (up 15 per cent) in January, the report said.



The is a broad and comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity in India conducted by Monster India.

Press Trust of India