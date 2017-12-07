Snippets: Importance of data officers

As the role of chief data officer (CDO) continues to gain traction within organisations, a survey by Gartner, Inc. found that these data and analytics leaders are proving to be a linchpin of digital business transformation.

The third annual Gartner Chief Data Officer survey covered 287 CDOs, chief analytics officers and other high-level data and analytics leaders worldwide. “While the early crop of CDOs was focused on data governance, data quality and regulatory drivers, today’s CDOs are also delivering tangible business value, and enabling a data-driven culture,” said ...