Starry brand appeal

Consumers do not buy products and services, they buy stories. Marketers feel that celebrity endorsements result in more favourable advertisement ratings and product evaluations and create positive brand contributions. Celebrities bring familiarity, relevance, esteem, differentiation (FRED) to the marketing message.

But the effectiveness of a celebrity in an advertisement depends on celebrity performance, negative information, credibility, trustworthiness, likeability and the product fit. A familiar face is thought to be an easiest way to create the right brand associations. The ...