Statspeak: Data privacy

71% Indians opt for 'control over privacy' rather than 'convenience of service', says report

Seventy-one per cent Indians opt for “control over privacy” rather than “convenience of service”, according to a new report on consumer privacy by KPMG International. The report titled “Crossing the Line” detailing privacy preferences of 7,000 customers in 24 countries showed that in a majority of countries, between 60 and 87 per cent of people said the same.

STR Team