The consumer purchase cycle now has a rediscovering-the-buyer phase

With the advent of digital eco-system, traditional consumer purchase decisions are being disrupted. Companies need to recognise the underlying change that is taking place and adapt to become the ‘product or brand of choice’ in this new consumer decision making journey.

Let’s for a moment look at traditional consumer purchase decision process in the pre-digital era, which included problem recognition, information search, looking at alternatives, purchase decision, buying and post purchase evaluation. Imagine a high value purchase like a car, most of the comparison ...