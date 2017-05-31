The Strategist Quiz (#513)

1 It was formed in the 1900s to help motorists avoid police speed traps which introduced new penalties for breaking the speed limit, reckless driving with fines, endorsements and the possibility of jail for speeding and other driving offences. Its patrols who were on bicycles warned motorists of police speed traps ahead. Today, it is a public limited firm listed on the LSE and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. Name it.

2 According to legend, when the Roman cavalry found their horses didn’t want to eat hay that had been stored for too long and had gone sour, they added a spice and the horses began to eat the fodder with relish. Connect this with a symbol of success for the Greeks and the Olympics.

3 This entity initially called its workforce “ engineers” despite not having any engineers when it began its operations in the 1920s. Its standard working pads were crosshatched graph paper and its first client’s brands still exist in the US owned by Pinnacle Foods. Name it.

4 A forest reserve (department) in south India in its history has never earned revenue of ~4 lakh in just two months. How did it earn this sum?

5 This word has its origins in the mid-19th Century, used as an expression of surprise in England. A modified version came into mainstream English when it became a standard incorporated in the operating manuals that accompanied the 1st telephone exchanges equipped by Edison in the US.

6 Charles Chaplin, Princess Diana, Angela Merkel, John Lennon, Nelson Mandela and Ali Khamenei of Iran are few of the many victims of __

7 This company founded in the 70s runs on a unique model of having no supervisory Instead, workers are encouraged to innovate independently, define job responsibilities themselves, and even make equipment purchasing decisions in consultation with experts. Its base line is “Excellence through Commitment”. Name it.

8 What is common to the brands Beat, Bimbo, Quatro and Ciel?

9 For which brand are A R Rahman, Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai are ambassadors?

Connect this instrument with a billion-dollar brand of which at least 30 million are sold globally every quarter since the last four years

Compiled by Gaurav Sri Krishna, www.facebook.com/gaurav.s.krishna

One lucky winner will receive a cheque for Rs 2,000. Send your entries to strategist@bsmail.in. All entries must carry the postal address of the contestant. Last date for receiving entries: June 1 till 8 pm. Previous winners and employees of Business Standard and their families are not eligible to participate. The winner is chosen on the basis of the first correct entry received.