Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research

Referral hiring is not great for diversity at the workplace

Referral hiring is not great for diversity at the workplace

Referral hiring isn’t great for diversity, says an article titled “Hiring an employee’s buddy is fuelling a major workplace crisis” on Bloomberg by Rebecca Greenfield. The article cites research by Ian Schmutte, an economics professor at the University of Georgia, who says, “Referral networks can lead to lesser diversity or — to put it another way — exacerbate between-group inequality.” He adds, “It’s very clear that people who get referrals tend to get referrals of the same race, gender, ethnic group, or national ...

STR Team