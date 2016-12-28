Will the Amul girl merchandise be as popular as its topicals?

However, as the girl makes it beyond ads into one's kitchen; the task is likely to get uphill

As the country's largest dairy organisation, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) plans to launch merchandise featuring its unique mascot, the Amul girl, experts feel that it is likely to be a tight-rope-walk for the federation. This is because the world of merchandising is entirely different from publishing popular topical advertisements. Even at fifty, the Amul girl has far greater clout than any brand ambassador in India. Still wearing a polka-dotted frock, something which might be called a fashion disaster in today's world, the little moppet has stuck ...

Sohini Das