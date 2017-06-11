TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

FPIs red flag Sebi's plan to curb p-notes
Business Standard

10 consistent performers you can bet on

After growing rapidly over the past decade, companies are expected to maintain the momentum

Sheetal Agarwal & Vishal Chhabria  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Indian markets have had a strong run so far. Signs of revival in economic growth,  reforms  such as the goods and services tax (GST) and strong liquidity-driven flows are key factors. As with any rally, stocks across the market cap spectrum participated.
 
Among them are companies that have delivered consistent  earnings growth in the past 10 years and across market cycles. The outlook is strong with most expected to deliver double-digit net profit growth. Further, they have been rewarded for consistency and are trading at FY18 price to earnings multiples of 17-54 times. Given the fundamentals, valuations are unlikely to correct in a hurry.


“The stocks, trading at 40-50 times earnings, are not trading on hope. These are solid companies, with good managements, and would not make losses all of a sudden,” says Ambit Institutional Equities’  Pramod Gubbi.
 
HDFC Bank
 
It would continue to gain market share, particularly from public sector banks. Even as it continues to do well on growth, margins and asset quality, its retail broking and non-bank finance arms, too, seem ready for the next leg of growth and could see some value-unlocking in the longer term.
 
Eicher Motors
 
Strong growth of Royal Enfield motorcycles in India and plans to develop markets outside will drive performance. Market share gains in the commercial vehicles business and margin expansion are other positives. Start of a new plant in August will drive cost efficiencies and deliver scale benefits.
 
Dabur India
 
Dabur is a play on the rising growth of ayurveda-based products and stands to benefit from a likely pick-up in rural growth. Continued traction in the domestic business, along with turnaround of the Namaste acquisition, will support growth. With an eye on margins, the company’s innovations across categories could lead to market share gains.
 
Marico
 
Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) will accelerate the pace of market share gain from unorganised players, particularly in the rigid hair oils (Parachute) portfolio. Pick-up in rural markets will aid the value-added hair oils segment, even as new launches will help sustain the strong position of its Saffola franchise. Continued innovation and cost efficiencies will aid margin expansion, even as the international business is likely to pick up only in the second half of this financial year.
 
Page Industries
 
A lower GST rate on apparel priced below Rs 1,000, availability of input tax credit will drive price cuts and boost volume growth. The strong economic moat, premiumisation focus and improved traction in  leisure wear and lingerie segments are key positives adding to the strong show in the men’s innerwear segment.
 
GRUH Finance
 
Given its larger presence in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat which are the front runners of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it stands to gain meaningfully from this scheme. Strong parentage (HDFC), healthy growth, high return ratios and resilient asset quality are other positives.
 
Dr Lal Pathlabs
 
Strong brand recognition, focus on cross-selling opportunities with walk-in clients, as well as on the high-margin preventive health care segment, are growth drivers. The company aims to improve cost efficiencies and drive volumes at existing centres.
 
City Union Bank
 
A niche banking model (sole banker to small businesses), declining slippage or fresh bad loans ratio and focus on the high-yielding small and medium enterprises segment are strengths. A fall in funding costs, along with relatively high pricing power with borrowers, should aid margins.
 
Repco Home Fin
 
It is a play on the affordable housing theme and enjoys pricing power.  Falling cost of funds and improving asset quality, particularly in the loans against property segment, are key margin levers at its disposal. Expansion beyond southern India will enable healthy growth in loans.
 
Cera Sanitaryware
 
It will benefit from the push in affordable housing and gain share from unorganised peers post GST. While sanitaryware segment is likely to grow in line with industry, Cera’s tiles and faucets businesses will boost growth further. Higher utilisation, increasing premiumisation and ramp-up of production in a new joint venture will aid margin expansion.

Graph

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10 consistent performers you can bet on

After growing rapidly over the past decade, companies are expected to maintain the momentum

After growing rapidly over the past decade, companies are expected to maintain the momentum Indian markets have had a strong run so far. Signs of revival in economic growth,  reforms  such as the goods and services tax (GST) and strong liquidity-driven flows are key factors. As with any rally, stocks across the market cap spectrum participated.
 
Among them are companies that have delivered consistent  earnings growth in the past 10 years and across market cycles. The outlook is strong with most expected to deliver double-digit net profit growth. Further, they have been rewarded for consistency and are trading at FY18 price to earnings multiples of 17-54 times. Given the fundamentals, valuations are unlikely to correct in a hurry.
“The stocks, trading at 40-50 times earnings, are not trading on hope. These are solid companies, with good managements, and would not make losses all of a sudden,” says Ambit Institutional Equities’  Pramod Gubbi.
 
HDFC Bank
 
It would continue to gain market share, particularly from public sector banks. Even as it continues to do well on growth, margins and asset quality, its retail broking and non-bank finance arms, too, seem ready for the next leg of growth and could see some value-unlocking in the longer term.
 
Eicher Motors
 
Strong growth of Royal Enfield motorcycles in India and plans to develop markets outside will drive performance. Market share gains in the commercial vehicles business and margin expansion are other positives. Start of a new plant in August will drive cost efficiencies and deliver scale benefits.
 
Dabur India
 
Dabur is a play on the rising growth of ayurveda-based products and stands to benefit from a likely pick-up in rural growth. Continued traction in the domestic business, along with turnaround of the Namaste acquisition, will support growth. With an eye on margins, the company’s innovations across categories could lead to market share gains.
 
Marico
 
Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) will accelerate the pace of market share gain from unorganised players, particularly in the rigid hair oils (Parachute) portfolio. Pick-up in rural markets will aid the value-added hair oils segment, even as new launches will help sustain the strong position of its Saffola franchise. Continued innovation and cost efficiencies will aid margin expansion, even as the international business is likely to pick up only in the second half of this financial year.
 
Page Industries
 
A lower GST rate on apparel priced below Rs 1,000, availability of input tax credit will drive price cuts and boost volume growth. The strong economic moat, premiumisation focus and improved traction in  leisure wear and lingerie segments are key positives adding to the strong show in the men’s innerwear segment.
 
GRUH Finance
 
Given its larger presence in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat which are the front runners of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it stands to gain meaningfully from this scheme. Strong parentage (HDFC), healthy growth, high return ratios and resilient asset quality are other positives.
 
Dr Lal Pathlabs
 
Strong brand recognition, focus on cross-selling opportunities with walk-in clients, as well as on the high-margin preventive health care segment, are growth drivers. The company aims to improve cost efficiencies and drive volumes at existing centres.
 
City Union Bank
 
A niche banking model (sole banker to small businesses), declining slippage or fresh bad loans ratio and focus on the high-yielding small and medium enterprises segment are strengths. A fall in funding costs, along with relatively high pricing power with borrowers, should aid margins.
 
Repco Home Fin
 
It is a play on the affordable housing theme and enjoys pricing power.  Falling cost of funds and improving asset quality, particularly in the loans against property segment, are key margin levers at its disposal. Expansion beyond southern India will enable healthy growth in loans.
 
Cera Sanitaryware
 
It will benefit from the push in affordable housing and gain share from unorganised peers post GST. While sanitaryware segment is likely to grow in line with industry, Cera’s tiles and faucets businesses will boost growth further. Higher utilisation, increasing premiumisation and ramp-up of production in a new joint venture will aid margin expansion.

Graph

 image
Business Standard
177 22

10 consistent performers you can bet on

After growing rapidly over the past decade, companies are expected to maintain the momentum

Indian markets have had a strong run so far. Signs of revival in economic growth,  reforms  such as the goods and services tax (GST) and strong liquidity-driven flows are key factors. As with any rally, stocks across the market cap spectrum participated.
 
Among them are companies that have delivered consistent  earnings growth in the past 10 years and across market cycles. The outlook is strong with most expected to deliver double-digit net profit growth. Further, they have been rewarded for consistency and are trading at FY18 price to earnings multiples of 17-54 times. Given the fundamentals, valuations are unlikely to correct in a hurry.
“The stocks, trading at 40-50 times earnings, are not trading on hope. These are solid companies, with good managements, and would not make losses all of a sudden,” says Ambit Institutional Equities’  Pramod Gubbi.
 
HDFC Bank
 
It would continue to gain market share, particularly from public sector banks. Even as it continues to do well on growth, margins and asset quality, its retail broking and non-bank finance arms, too, seem ready for the next leg of growth and could see some value-unlocking in the longer term.
 
Eicher Motors
 
Strong growth of Royal Enfield motorcycles in India and plans to develop markets outside will drive performance. Market share gains in the commercial vehicles business and margin expansion are other positives. Start of a new plant in August will drive cost efficiencies and deliver scale benefits.
 
Dabur India
 
Dabur is a play on the rising growth of ayurveda-based products and stands to benefit from a likely pick-up in rural growth. Continued traction in the domestic business, along with turnaround of the Namaste acquisition, will support growth. With an eye on margins, the company’s innovations across categories could lead to market share gains.
 
Marico
 
Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) will accelerate the pace of market share gain from unorganised players, particularly in the rigid hair oils (Parachute) portfolio. Pick-up in rural markets will aid the value-added hair oils segment, even as new launches will help sustain the strong position of its Saffola franchise. Continued innovation and cost efficiencies will aid margin expansion, even as the international business is likely to pick up only in the second half of this financial year.
 
Page Industries
 
A lower GST rate on apparel priced below Rs 1,000, availability of input tax credit will drive price cuts and boost volume growth. The strong economic moat, premiumisation focus and improved traction in  leisure wear and lingerie segments are key positives adding to the strong show in the men’s innerwear segment.
 
GRUH Finance
 
Given its larger presence in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat which are the front runners of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, it stands to gain meaningfully from this scheme. Strong parentage (HDFC), healthy growth, high return ratios and resilient asset quality are other positives.
 
Dr Lal Pathlabs
 
Strong brand recognition, focus on cross-selling opportunities with walk-in clients, as well as on the high-margin preventive health care segment, are growth drivers. The company aims to improve cost efficiencies and drive volumes at existing centres.
 
City Union Bank
 
A niche banking model (sole banker to small businesses), declining slippage or fresh bad loans ratio and focus on the high-yielding small and medium enterprises segment are strengths. A fall in funding costs, along with relatively high pricing power with borrowers, should aid margins.
 
Repco Home Fin
 
It is a play on the affordable housing theme and enjoys pricing power.  Falling cost of funds and improving asset quality, particularly in the loans against property segment, are key margin levers at its disposal. Expansion beyond southern India will enable healthy growth in loans.
 
Cera Sanitaryware
 
It will benefit from the push in affordable housing and gain share from unorganised peers post GST. While sanitaryware segment is likely to grow in line with industry, Cera’s tiles and faucets businesses will boost growth further. Higher utilisation, increasing premiumisation and ramp-up of production in a new joint venture will aid margin expansion.

Graph

image
Business Standard
177 22