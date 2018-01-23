10 years of stability shows gold is best hedge against risks in equities

in prices last year has been the lowest since 2005, indicating that it is now re-emerging as an asset class alternative to hedge against risks in other investment avenues such as in prices touched 7.4 early this month and is now at 7.6, the lowest since May 2005. Sudheesh Nambiath, Senior precious metal analyst, SE Asia, GFMS Thomson Reuters, says “ is low across various assets, and the reversal in its trend is historically associated with uncertainty. may not have yet factored in potential risks. And any risk event would result in increased volatility, which tends to support a case for higher prices.” index Previous low March 27, 2005 7.35 High November 14, 2008 44.42 Current low January 1, 2018 7.39 The potential risks are already on horizon. have heated up with prices and indices trading at all-time highs across the globe, including in the US, India and HongKong. Metals, crude oil, major foreign currencies (against the US dollar) and even are scaling new heights from a year ago. Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz Research, agrees. He says, “ in has been on the decline right from 2012. Low periods of lead to fewer price swings and correspondingly lower volumes. Normally, this indicates a bearish bias and the decline is usually slow”. As far as is concerned, prices in general have been quite stable during the past five years and the trend will reverse when there is some trigger for the metal to start rising. Gnanasekar explains, “The year 2009 saw peak volumes in after which there was a decline. However, in May 2017, volumes even overtook the 2009 highs briefly. displayed a similar situation of flux with low However, larger triggers such as the Opec cuts have seen increase lately. Similar triggers for are expected after which prices are likely to start rising. A weaker dollar, stretched valuations in stocks and declining - prices could potentially be triggers -- could induce going forward.”

prices grew steadily between 2008 and 2012. However, after reaching a high of $1,900 an ounce, they stabilized at $1,250 levels. During the past one month, price have seen some uptick with risks rising.

In India, more than prices, it is the volumes on the that fell prey to falling Trading in futures, in terms of both quantity and value, has fallen sharply. In fact, in 2017 the average volume was about a fourth of that in 2013. Of course, the imposition of commodity transaction tax in July 2013 had also played a significant role in lower volumes. Low reduces the price hedging requirement in general, leading to lower volumes.

Even the recent launch of options on has seen falling volumes despite 2-3 settlement cycles is also because of low price

Says Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities: “Both realised and implied volatilities in most asset classes are close to all-time lows. However lower in has a message, as it comes despite heightened economic, political, and monetary uncertainty. It is our opinion, rather than buying volatility, it is better to be long ”