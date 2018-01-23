10 years of stability shows gold is best hedge against risks in equities

-
Volatility in gold prices last year has been the lowest since 2005, indicating that it is now re-emerging as an asset class alternative to hedge against risks in other investment avenues such as equities. Volatility in gold prices touched 7.4 early this month and is now at 7.6, the lowest since May 2005. Sudheesh Nambiath, Senior precious metal analyst, SE Asia, GFMS Thomson Reuters, says “Volatility is low across various assets, and the reversal in its trend is historically associated with uncertainty. Markets may not have yet factored in potential risks. And any risk event would result in increased volatility, which tends to support a case for higher gold prices.”
Gold volatility index Previous low March 27, 2005 7.35 High November 14, 2008 44.42 Current low January 1, 2018 7.39
A weaker dollar, stretched valuations in stocks and declining crypto currencies - bitcoin prices could potentially be triggers -- could induce volatility going forward.”Gold prices grew steadily between 2008 and 2012. However, after reaching a high of $1,900 an ounce, they stabilized at $1,250 levels. During the past one month, gold price have seen some uptick with risks rising. In India, more than prices, it is the volumes on the Multi Commodity Exchange that fell prey to falling volatility. Trading in MCX gold futures, in terms of both quantity and value, has fallen sharply. In fact, in 2017 the average volume was about a fourth of that in 2013. Of course, the imposition of commodity transaction tax in July 2013 had also played a significant role in lower volumes. Low volatility reduces the price hedging requirement in general, leading to lower volumes. Even the recent launch of gold options on MCX has seen falling volumes despite 2-3 settlement cycles is also because of low price volatility. Says Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Commodities: “Both realised and implied volatilities in most asset classes are close to all-time lows. However lower volatility in gold has a message, as it comes despite heightened economic, political, and monetary uncertainty. It is our opinion, rather than buying volatility, it is better to be long gold.” Kedia explains that volatility rising from low means fall in equities and positive for gold. In 2018, gold volatility is most likely to increase, in which case the equity markets will suffer.
|Gold option volumes on MCX
|Traded Contract (Lots)
|Quantity (Mn grams)
|Total Value (Rs mn)
|Oct-17
|11,052
|11.05
|32.98
|Nov-17
|9,658
|9.66
|28.66
|Dec-17
|4,326
|4.33
|12.75
|Jan-17
|2,979
|2.98
|8.80
|Gold futures volumes on MCX
|Traded Contract (Lots)
|Quantity (Mn grams)
|Total Value (Rs bn)
|2013
|47.51
|10,578.77
|30,356
|2014
|12.88
|4,472.86
|12,472
|2015
|11.7
|4,436.63
|11,693
|2016
|13.1
|4,658.78
|13,774
|2017
|6.86
|2,577.86
|7,460
|2018 (Till Date)
|0.19
|80.39
|236
