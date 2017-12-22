117 companies raise Rs 62k cr via IPOs in Apr-Nov FY18, highest in 5 years

As many as 117 companies have garnered a staggering Rs 62,736 crore through IPOs in the first eight months of Financial Year 2017-18, much higher than the cumulative amount raised in the last five fiscals, was informed on Friday.



These 117 initial public offers (IPOs) include 28 main- board public offers and the remaining for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Minister of State for Pon Radhakrishnan said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.



During April-November of 2017-18 fiscal, a total of 117 companies raised Rs 62,736 crore through route. This was much more than the cumulative amount of Rs 62,147 crore garnered in the last five financial years.Besides, the ongoing fiscal has witnessed the highest activity since 2007-08, when companies had mopped up Rs 52,219 crore through the route.The chart in this fiscal is led by General Corporation of (GIC) that garnered over Rs 11,176 crore. This was the largest public float by any firm after the October 2010 offer by Coal which raised Rs 15,000 crore.GIC is followed by New Assurance Company that raised Rs 9,467 crore, HDFC Standard Life Company (Rs 8,695 crore) SBI Life Company (Rs 8,386 crore) and ICICI Lombard General (Rs 5,700 crore).Individually, a total of 106 firms had garnered Rs 29,104 crore in the entire 2016-17, while 74 companies had raised Rs 14,185 crore in 2015-16.Further, 46 firms had mopped up Rs 3,039 crore in 2014- 15, 40 companies had raised Rs 8,692 crore in 2013-14 and 33 firms had raked in Rs 6,497 crore in 2012-13.