119 stocks rally over 100% in first half of 2017

Price on BSE in Rs Net profit/loss Rs crore Company 30/12/2016 29/06/2017 % chg FY16 FY17 Padmalaya Tele. 1.25 11.24 799.2 0.58 -1.13 Indiabulls Vent. 20.55 173.70 745.3 73.84 102.25 C & C Constrn. 14.70 73.75 401.7 -25.29 12.16 Yuken India 421.25 1747.50 314.8 -2.00 -5.02 Binny 75.00 307.50 310.0 NA NA Venky's (India) 427.90 1623.85 279.5 38.23 124.75 Weizmann For. 172.00 638.40 271.2 14.78 20.80 Intl. Combustion 285.00 1013.05 255.5 -0.99 1.14 Jindal Worldwide 177.00 605.55 242.1 40.29 66.58 Magnum Ventures 4.10 13.98 241.0 -91.66 103.15 Shakti Pumps 139.50 456.45 227.2 1.07 20.54 MEP Infrast. 35.85 111.10 209.9 -36.59 108.93 Ginni Filaments 20.25 61.70 204.7 4.40 17.95 DHP India 160.00 473.55 196.0 4.90 9.64 Sanwaria Agro 4.96 14.65 195.4 15.68 44.14 Indbull.RealEst. 71.30 209.20 193.4 321.33 356.67 Avanti Feeds 490.95 1416.30 188.5 157.50 214.35 HOV Services 109.25 314.95 188.3 -275.64 -145.53 Future Retail 128.45 368.05 186.5 15.09 368.28 Manaksia Indus. 12.95 36.95 185.3 19.13 27.89 SVP Global 135.00 385.00 185.2 8.79 17.61 Geojit Fin. Ser. 34.50 97.50 182.6 37.61 56.02 JP Associates 8.07 22.70 181.3 -3345.00 -8706.08 Phillips Carbon 222.85 622.25 179.2 16.33 68.28 Purshottam Inves 8.19 22.70 177.2 -0.85 0.27 Visaka Inds. 184.55 511.40 177.1 24.44 40.80 Cybermate Info. 1.64 4.52 175.6 -67.21 2.32 Bhansali Engg. 22.35 61.55 175.4 16.69 34.77 Majestic Researc 148.55 407.10 174.0 1.88 4.63 Polson 6955.00 19024.05 173.5 16.15 10.32 Websol Energy 42.10 114.35 171.6 -9.87 79.34 Sharda Motor 1000.05 2711.65 171.2 35.31 57.43 Sai Baba Invt. 185.00 492.80 166.4 0.73 0.74 Roto Pumps 55.50 146.55 164.1 0.64 4.92 ITL Inds. 49.00 129.35 164.0 2.20 3.81 Citadel Realty 24.30 63.95 163.2 0.84 3.97 Emk.Global Fin. 56.95 149.50 162.5 12.03 12.19 Florence Invest. 572.90 1499.00 161.7 31.91 19.19 Muthoot Cap.Serv 198.36 510.20 157.2 22.85 30.09 Nikhil Adhesives 49.40 125.75 154.6 1.59 2.04 Biofil Chemicals 8.17 20.77 154.2 0.78 1.79 I T D C 212.80 537.60 152.6 17.85 9.04 Sri Krishna Con. 30.10 76.00 152.5 1.73 2.18 Goa Carbon 105.80 265.90 151.3 -3.39 9.11 Jaypee Infratec. 7.40 18.38 148.4 -415.51 -989.14 Adit.Birla Money 26.90 66.70 148.0 3.33 7.28 V-Mart Retail 465.00 1145.55 146.4 27.63 39.53 Aarey Drugs 48.85 120.05 145.8 1.29 5.88 Sadhana Nitro 27.20 66.55 144.7 -4.94 1.83 Euro Multivision 1.34 3.25 142.5 -61.25 -11.82 Cerebra Integr. 23.00 55.40 140.9 1.65 11.25 L T Foods 28.43 67.90 138.8 72.11 117.43 Arshiya 29.60 70.40 137.8 -603.75 -392.67 Emami Infra. 61.60 146.50 137.8 -4.24 13.43 Future Lifestyle 128.15 304.40 137.5 29.47 45.00 Manaksia Steels 9.00 21.30 136.7 4.98 8.98 SAB Industries 18.30 42.95 134.7 4.77 4.57 IIFL Holdings 262.40 601.75 129.3 511.18 686.09 PPAP Automotive 157.70 359.65 128.1 14.03 26.21 Maan Aluminium 76.00 173.00 127.6 0.60 3.21 Himadri Specialt 33.30 75.70 127.3 -18.57 82.78 Uttam Sug.Mills 54.65 124.20 127.3 15.47 109.32 SpiceJet 57.20 129.90 127.1 449.79 427.22 SPML Infra 55.50 125.20 125.6 -5.99 14.36 Motil.Oswal.Fin. 522.20 1177.40 125.5 169.08 359.97 Shalimar Wires 3.75 8.44 125.1 0.11 21.77 Goldst.Infratec. 26.70 60.05 124.9 5.80 6.01 Jay Bharat Mar. 278.35 625.25 124.6 39.81 53.77 Escorts 296.45 663.95 124.0 70.15 130.75 Sunteck Realty 216.15 483.10 123.5 27.32 216.14 Avantel 132.95 296.75 123.2 0.59 0.94 Graphite India 72.95 161.65 121.6 82.82 70.46 V2 Retail 111.40 246.75 121.5 12.17 37.26 Upasana Finance 16.61 36.70 121.0 0.45 0.59 Monarch Networth 28.30 62.45 120.7 0.50 8.51 Prakash Inds. 45.20 99.60 120.4 23.38 81.00 Transpek Inds. 493.60 1086.25 120.1 21.27 29.41 Rane Holdings 781.45 1716.35 119.6 65.54 136.82 Lawreshwar Poly. 30.70 67.40 119.5 3.05 1.31 Shri Keshav 83.30 182.85 119.5 4.22 0.73 Ram Ratna Wires 66.65 146.30 119.5 9.62 22.03 Tata Metaliks 324.10 709.60 118.9 112.27 116.05 KMC Speciality 9.99 21.85 118.7 3.21 5.96 Adani Transmissi 56.50 123.55 118.7 367.94 416.43 Nath Bio-Genes 147.15 318.75 116.6 14.17 16.28 Panchmahal Steel 21.50 46.55 116.5 -12.59 0.29 HEG 150.00 324.50 116.3 4.42 -44.19 Transport Corp. 149.45 320.75 114.6 87.62 81.25 ECS Biztech 11.95 25.50 113.4 1.43 3.66 Filatex India 67.80 144.50 113.1 26.22 41.17 GIC Housing Fin 269.10 571.65 112.4 124.50 147.73 Mangalam Organic 36.65 77.75 112.1 -10.34 4.77 Photon Capital 8.91 18.85 111.6 -0.04 2.06 Ashiana Ispat 12.35 26.05 110.9 0.65 3.10 Kilpest India 24.50 51.45 110.0 0.33 1.13 Pawansut Holding 7.59 15.90 109.5 0.01 0.02 Patspin India 10.15 21.25 109.4 0.78 10.01 Minda Inds. 300.95 629.55 109.2 111.14 168.08 JK Agri Genetics 449.95 940.65 109.1 8.02 12.09 Dhunseri Invest. 171.80 359.00 109.0 -61.68 362.59 PG Electro. 130.75 272.55 108.5 1.91 3.72 Global Vectra 80.90 168.55 108.3 12.91 22.19 Pioneer Invest 25.55 53.00 107.4 -0.85 17.80 Golden Goenka 3.75 7.76 106.9 7.45 11.56 Natl.Fertilizer 35.10 72.40 106.3 197.01 207.92 Virat Inds. 75.60 155.65 105.9 3.02 2.91 Gravita India 39.50 81.15 105.4 4.37 30.30 Sunil Agro Foods 29.85 61.30 105.4 0.22 0.62 Ganesha Ecosphe. 170.00 348.80 105.2 24.86 29.94 Indian Toners 124.90 255.55 104.6 10.64 13.57 Kolte Patil Dev. 83.70 171.05 104.4 62.26 84.88 Ansal Properties 14.05 28.70 104.3 -2.05 -20.70 Modi Rubber 41.20 84.00 103.9 6.73 13.03 Khemani Distrib. 56.00 114.00 103.6 0.07 4.71 Hisar Met.Inds. 23.10 46.90 103.0 0.39 2.64 Rain Industries 54.80 111.25 103.0 NA NA Can Fin Homes 1581.40 3189.60 101.7 157.11 235.26 Simplex Projects 25.15 50.70 101.6 -86.48 1.78 Faze Three 59.85 120.00 100.5 1.53 39.29

Venky’s India, Shakti Pumps, Indiabulls Real Estate, Avanti Feeds and are among 119 stocks that have seen their market value more than doubled in first six months (January – June) of the calendar year 2017.Motilal Oswal Financial Services, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, V-Mart Retail and Visaka Industries too rallied over 100% thus far in 2017.The S&P BSE Sensex has recorded its best half yearly performance in past three years, by gaining 16% in H1CY17. Earlier, the index had rallied 20% in first half of the calendar year 2014.Financial sector including non-banking finance company (NBFC) and brokerage firms dominated the list with 18 companies include Aditya Birla Money, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, GIC Housing Finance, IIFL Holdings and Muthoot Capital Services.Nine stocks are from the chemicals sector, followed by capital goods and textiles (8 companies each), seven from real estate and six from steel sector.and Future Lifestyle from Kishore Biyani promoted Future Group, and Indiabulls Ventures from Indiabulls Group and and Jaypee Infratech from Jaypee Group have also seen doubling of their market value.Venky’s India hit a new high of Rs 1,730 on BSE in intra-day trade today, has zoomed 304% in H1CY17. The poultry firm had reported a more than three-fold jump in its net profit for the financial year 2017 (FY17) at Rs 125 crore, against Rs 38 crore in F16.Shakti Pumps too surged 227% to Rs 456 from Rs 140 at the beginning of the year. The net profit of the company jumped an over 19-times to Rs 20.54 crore in FY17 from Rs 1 crore in FY16.