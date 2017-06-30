119 stocks rally over 100% in first half of 2017

-
ALSO READThese 13 stocks have zoomed over 100% in CY17 so far Indiabulls Real Estate falls 18% on stake sale by promoter group trust Indiabulls Real Estate up 40% on fund raising, biz revamp plans Real estate stocks in focus; Sobha, Indiabulls up over 3% Indiabulls Real Estate posts record intra-day surge; stock zooms over 40%
-
Motilal Oswal Financial Services, SpiceJet, Adani Transmission, V-Mart Retail and Visaka Industries too rallied over 100% thus far in 2017.
The S&P BSE Sensex has recorded its best half yearly performance in past three years, by gaining 16% in H1CY17. Earlier, the index had rallied 20% in first half of the calendar year 2014.
Financial sector including non-banking finance company (NBFC) and brokerage firms dominated the list with 18 companies include Aditya Birla Money, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, GIC Housing Finance, IIFL Holdings and Muthoot Capital Services.
Nine stocks are from the chemicals sector, followed by capital goods and textiles (8 companies each), seven from real estate and six from steel sector.
Future Retail and Future Lifestyle from Kishore Biyani promoted Future Group, Indiabulls Real Estate and Indiabulls Ventures from Indiabulls Group and Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Infratech from Jaypee Group have also seen doubling of their market value.
Venky’s India hit a new high of Rs 1,730 on BSE in intra-day trade today, has zoomed 304% in H1CY17. The poultry firm had reported a more than three-fold jump in its net profit for the financial year 2017 (FY17) at Rs 125 crore, against Rs 38 crore in F16.
Shakti Pumps too surged 227% to Rs 456 from Rs 140 at the beginning of the year. The net profit of the company jumped an over 19-times to Rs 20.54 crore in FY17 from Rs 1 crore in FY16.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Net profit/loss Rs crore
|Company
|30/12/2016
|29/06/2017
|% chg
|FY16
|FY17
|Padmalaya Tele.
|1.25
|11.24
|799.2
|0.58
|-1.13
|Indiabulls Vent.
|20.55
|173.70
|745.3
|73.84
|102.25
|C & C Constrn.
|14.70
|73.75
|401.7
|-25.29
|12.16
|Yuken India
|421.25
|1747.50
|314.8
|-2.00
|-5.02
|Binny
|75.00
|307.50
|310.0
|NA
|NA
|Venky's (India)
|427.90
|1623.85
|279.5
|38.23
|124.75
|Weizmann For.
|172.00
|638.40
|271.2
|14.78
|20.80
|Intl. Combustion
|285.00
|1013.05
|255.5
|-0.99
|1.14
|Jindal Worldwide
|177.00
|605.55
|242.1
|40.29
|66.58
|Magnum Ventures
|4.10
|13.98
|241.0
|-91.66
|103.15
|Shakti Pumps
|139.50
|456.45
|227.2
|1.07
|20.54
|MEP Infrast.
|35.85
|111.10
|209.9
|-36.59
|108.93
|Ginni Filaments
|20.25
|61.70
|204.7
|4.40
|17.95
|DHP India
|160.00
|473.55
|196.0
|4.90
|9.64
|Sanwaria Agro
|4.96
|14.65
|195.4
|15.68
|44.14
|Indbull.RealEst.
|71.30
|209.20
|193.4
|321.33
|356.67
|Avanti Feeds
|490.95
|1416.30
|188.5
|157.50
|214.35
|HOV Services
|109.25
|314.95
|188.3
|-275.64
|-145.53
|Future Retail
|128.45
|368.05
|186.5
|15.09
|368.28
|Manaksia Indus.
|12.95
|36.95
|185.3
|19.13
|27.89
|SVP Global
|135.00
|385.00
|185.2
|8.79
|17.61
|Geojit Fin. Ser.
|34.50
|97.50
|182.6
|37.61
|56.02
|JP Associates
|8.07
|22.70
|181.3
|-3345.00
|-8706.08
|Phillips Carbon
|222.85
|622.25
|179.2
|16.33
|68.28
|Purshottam Inves
|8.19
|22.70
|177.2
|-0.85
|0.27
|Visaka Inds.
|184.55
|511.40
|177.1
|24.44
|40.80
|Cybermate Info.
|1.64
|4.52
|175.6
|-67.21
|2.32
|Bhansali Engg.
|22.35
|61.55
|175.4
|16.69
|34.77
|Majestic Researc
|148.55
|407.10
|174.0
|1.88
|4.63
|Polson
|6955.00
|19024.05
|173.5
|16.15
|10.32
|Websol Energy
|42.10
|114.35
|171.6
|-9.87
|79.34
|Sharda Motor
|1000.05
|2711.65
|171.2
|35.31
|57.43
|Sai Baba Invt.
|185.00
|492.80
|166.4
|0.73
|0.74
|Roto Pumps
|55.50
|146.55
|164.1
|0.64
|4.92
|ITL Inds.
|49.00
|129.35
|164.0
|2.20
|3.81
|Citadel Realty
|24.30
|63.95
|163.2
|0.84
|3.97
|Emk.Global Fin.
|56.95
|149.50
|162.5
|12.03
|12.19
|Florence Invest.
|572.90
|1499.00
|161.7
|31.91
|19.19
|Muthoot Cap.Serv
|198.36
|510.20
|157.2
|22.85
|30.09
|Nikhil Adhesives
|49.40
|125.75
|154.6
|1.59
|2.04
|Biofil Chemicals
|8.17
|20.77
|154.2
|0.78
|1.79
|I T D C
|212.80
|537.60
|152.6
|17.85
|9.04
|Sri Krishna Con.
|30.10
|76.00
|152.5
|1.73
|2.18
|Goa Carbon
|105.80
|265.90
|151.3
|-3.39
|9.11
|Jaypee Infratec.
|7.40
|18.38
|148.4
|-415.51
|-989.14
|Adit.Birla Money
|26.90
|66.70
|148.0
|3.33
|7.28
|V-Mart Retail
|465.00
|1145.55
|146.4
|27.63
|39.53
|Aarey Drugs
|48.85
|120.05
|145.8
|1.29
|5.88
|Sadhana Nitro
|27.20
|66.55
|144.7
|-4.94
|1.83
|Euro Multivision
|1.34
|3.25
|142.5
|-61.25
|-11.82
|Cerebra Integr.
|23.00
|55.40
|140.9
|1.65
|11.25
|L T Foods
|28.43
|67.90
|138.8
|72.11
|117.43
|Arshiya
|29.60
|70.40
|137.8
|-603.75
|-392.67
|Emami Infra.
|61.60
|146.50
|137.8
|-4.24
|13.43
|Future Lifestyle
|128.15
|304.40
|137.5
|29.47
|45.00
|Manaksia Steels
|9.00
|21.30
|136.7
|4.98
|8.98
|SAB Industries
|18.30
|42.95
|134.7
|4.77
|4.57
|IIFL Holdings
|262.40
|601.75
|129.3
|511.18
|686.09
|PPAP Automotive
|157.70
|359.65
|128.1
|14.03
|26.21
|Maan Aluminium
|76.00
|173.00
|127.6
|0.60
|3.21
|Himadri Specialt
|33.30
|75.70
|127.3
|-18.57
|82.78
|Uttam Sug.Mills
|54.65
|124.20
|127.3
|15.47
|109.32
|SpiceJet
|57.20
|129.90
|127.1
|449.79
|427.22
|SPML Infra
|55.50
|125.20
|125.6
|-5.99
|14.36
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|522.20
|1177.40
|125.5
|169.08
|359.97
|Shalimar Wires
|3.75
|8.44
|125.1
|0.11
|21.77
|Goldst.Infratec.
|26.70
|60.05
|124.9
|5.80
|6.01
|Jay Bharat Mar.
|278.35
|625.25
|124.6
|39.81
|53.77
|Escorts
|296.45
|663.95
|124.0
|70.15
|130.75
|Sunteck Realty
|216.15
|483.10
|123.5
|27.32
|216.14
|Avantel
|132.95
|296.75
|123.2
|0.59
|0.94
|Graphite India
|72.95
|161.65
|121.6
|82.82
|70.46
|V2 Retail
|111.40
|246.75
|121.5
|12.17
|37.26
|Upasana Finance
|16.61
|36.70
|121.0
|0.45
|0.59
|Monarch Networth
|28.30
|62.45
|120.7
|0.50
|8.51
|Prakash Inds.
|45.20
|99.60
|120.4
|23.38
|81.00
|Transpek Inds.
|493.60
|1086.25
|120.1
|21.27
|29.41
|Rane Holdings
|781.45
|1716.35
|119.6
|65.54
|136.82
|Lawreshwar Poly.
|30.70
|67.40
|119.5
|3.05
|1.31
|Shri Keshav
|83.30
|182.85
|119.5
|4.22
|0.73
|Ram Ratna Wires
|66.65
|146.30
|119.5
|9.62
|22.03
|Tata Metaliks
|324.10
|709.60
|118.9
|112.27
|116.05
|KMC Speciality
|9.99
|21.85
|118.7
|3.21
|5.96
|Adani Transmissi
|56.50
|123.55
|118.7
|367.94
|416.43
|Nath Bio-Genes
|147.15
|318.75
|116.6
|14.17
|16.28
|Panchmahal Steel
|21.50
|46.55
|116.5
|-12.59
|0.29
|HEG
|150.00
|324.50
|116.3
|4.42
|-44.19
|Transport Corp.
|149.45
|320.75
|114.6
|87.62
|81.25
|ECS Biztech
|11.95
|25.50
|113.4
|1.43
|3.66
|Filatex India
|67.80
|144.50
|113.1
|26.22
|41.17
|GIC Housing Fin
|269.10
|571.65
|112.4
|124.50
|147.73
|Mangalam Organic
|36.65
|77.75
|112.1
|-10.34
|4.77
|Photon Capital
|8.91
|18.85
|111.6
|-0.04
|2.06
|Ashiana Ispat
|12.35
|26.05
|110.9
|0.65
|3.10
|Kilpest India
|24.50
|51.45
|110.0
|0.33
|1.13
|Pawansut Holding
|7.59
|15.90
|109.5
|0.01
|0.02
|Patspin India
|10.15
|21.25
|109.4
|0.78
|10.01
|Minda Inds.
|300.95
|629.55
|109.2
|111.14
|168.08
|JK Agri Genetics
|449.95
|940.65
|109.1
|8.02
|12.09
|Dhunseri Invest.
|171.80
|359.00
|109.0
|-61.68
|362.59
|PG Electro.
|130.75
|272.55
|108.5
|1.91
|3.72
|Global Vectra
|80.90
|168.55
|108.3
|12.91
|22.19
|Pioneer Invest
|25.55
|53.00
|107.4
|-0.85
|17.80
|Golden Goenka
|3.75
|7.76
|106.9
|7.45
|11.56
|Natl.Fertilizer
|35.10
|72.40
|106.3
|197.01
|207.92
|Virat Inds.
|75.60
|155.65
|105.9
|3.02
|2.91
|Gravita India
|39.50
|81.15
|105.4
|4.37
|30.30
|Sunil Agro Foods
|29.85
|61.30
|105.4
|0.22
|0.62
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|170.00
|348.80
|105.2
|24.86
|29.94
|Indian Toners
|124.90
|255.55
|104.6
|10.64
|13.57
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|83.70
|171.05
|104.4
|62.26
|84.88
|Ansal Properties
|14.05
|28.70
|104.3
|-2.05
|-20.70
|Modi Rubber
|41.20
|84.00
|103.9
|6.73
|13.03
|Khemani Distrib.
|56.00
|114.00
|103.6
|0.07
|4.71
|Hisar Met.Inds.
|23.10
|46.90
|103.0
|0.39
|2.64
|Rain Industries
|54.80
|111.25
|103.0
|NA
|NA
|Can Fin Homes
|1581.40
|3189.60
|101.7
|157.11
|235.26
|Simplex Projects
|25.15
|50.70
|101.6
|-86.48
|1.78
|Faze Three
|59.85
|120.00
|100.5
|1.53
|39.29
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU