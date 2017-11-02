15 stocks that rallied over 10% in a range-bound market

Security Code Security Name Group LTP % Chg 539302 POWERMECH B 678.80 19.99 532351 AKSHOPTFBR B 33.80 19.86 539807 INFIBEAM A 157.10 19.33 512161 8KMILES B 856.45 18.63 532488 DIVISLAB A 1075.00 16.81 511208 IVC B 18.35 16.14 532129 HEXAWARE A 319.00 13.87 519602 KELLTONTEC B 116.00 13.01 532907 IL&FSENGG B 54.15 12.46 533146 DLINKINDIA B 134.00 12.32 533292 A2ZINFRA B 41.60 11.38 500288 MOREPENLAB B 18.55 10.75 539056 ADLABS B 84.00 10.60 533644 UJAAS B 25.30 10.48 519105 AVTNPL B 46.60 10.17 LTP : Last traded price on BSE in Rs at 03:18 PM

Divi’s Laboratories, Infibeam Incorporation, 8K Miles Software Services, and D-Link India are among 15 stocks from the S&P BSE 500 and S&P BSE Smallcap index rallied more than 10% in otherwise subdued market. At 03:18 PM; the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.07% lower at 33,576 points.surged 21% to Rs 1,117 on the BSE in early morning trade after the company announced that the US drug regulator will lift import alert for its Visakhapatnam unit.“The company has been informed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) that it will be lifting the Import Alert 66-40 and moving to close out the Warning letter issued to the company's Unit-II at Visakhapatnam,” said in a regulatory filing.hits 52-week high of Rs 322, up 15% after the company reported a better than expected consolidated net profit of Rs 142 crore in September 2017 quarter (Q3CY17). The analysts on an average had expected profit of Rs 122 crore for the quarter.While company has maintained its CY17 revenue guidance of 14%-15%, management has guided for achieving growth towards the upper end of the range. The company revised upward Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) growth guidance to 16.5%-17.5%. The previous guidance was that Ebitda growth will be in line with revenue growth i.e. 14-15%.was too hit its 52-week high of Rs 856, up 19%, extending its 29% rally of the last three sessions on the BSE. In past seven trading days, since M V Bhaskar sold majority of his stake in the company on October 24, the stock surged 52% from Rs 564, as compared to 3% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past one month, the stock of internet software & services provider zoomed 129%, against 7% rise in the benchmark index.