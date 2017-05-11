18 stocks from BSE Smallcap beat index for fifth straight month

Monthly returns in % Net profit (Rs cr) % Company Jan Feb Mar Apr May YTD H2FY16 H2FY17 Chg Venky's (India) 18.8 69.3 18.2 23.0 3.5 202.8 - - - V-Mart Retail 15.8 33.3 14.8 13.0 14.3 128.8 14.06 32.20 129.0 GIC Housing Fin 9.0 7.4 15.3 37.9 14.0 112.4 66.46 81.04 21.9 Phillips Carbon 15.6 17.1 9.4 28.5 7.0 103.6 - - - MEP Infrast. 13.2 12.3 15.7 25.4 6.5 96.5 - - - Nitin Spinners 10.9 25.6 23.1 10.7 3.0 95.4 22.04 30.88 40.1 IIFL Holdings 12.9 26.7 6.5 21.9 5.2 95.3 263.13 365.43 38.9 Motil.Oswal.Fin. 7.8 17.3 10.3 16.3 20.2 94.9 97.37 172.03 76.7 Visaka Inds. 11.3 14.7 14.8 24.0 4.0 88.9 10.04 15.40 53.4 V-Guard Inds. 26.3 10.7 7.2 9.8 11.1 82.7 - - - Avanti Feeds 14.3 20.3 9.8 17.2 3.0 82.2 - - - DHFL 16.8 17.1 10.1 16.6 3.2 81.2 375.56 493.00 31.3 DCB Bank 9.7 31.7 9.4 7.4 4.3 77.2 110.72 104.16 -5.9 Godrej Propert. 9.5 9.7 6.1 20.3 13.7 74.2 16.03 139.84 772.4 Oriental Bank 9.4 9.7 10.9 20.5 1.9 63.4 - - - NOCIL 11.0 14.0 10.2 12.9 3.6 63.2 42.73 50.93 19.2 Sanghi Inds. 19.2 9.3 9.2 6.9 7.3 63.1 - - - Subros 10.8 9.6 7.5 8.6 11.6 58.1 - - - S&P BSE-Smallcap 7.4 5.8 5.4 6.5 1.9 30.0 S&P BSE-Midcap 6.9 5.4 4.0 5.0 1.0 24.3 S&P BSE-Sensex 3.9 3.9 3.1 1.0 1.1 13.6 H2 - October-March Source: CapitalinePlus

Motial Oswal Financial Services, GIC Housing Finance, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Venky’s (India), Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), and Godrej Properties are among the 18 stocks from the BSE small-cap index that have outperformed the index for the fifth straight month.These 18 stocks have rallied by up to 200% so far in the calendar year 2017.During the same period, the S&P BSE Small-cap index rallied 30%, while the S&P BSE Mid-cap and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 24% and 13.6%, respectively.The small-cap index has gained more than 5% each in the past four months between January and April 2017. It closed at a record high of 15,662 on Friday.Among individual stocks, the market price of Venky’s India, V-Mart Retail, and more than doubled in the past four-and-half months, while MEP Infrastructure, Nitin Spinners, IIFL Holdings and Motilal Oswal Finance Services gained in the range of 90% to 97%, till Wednesday's closing.Out of 18 companies, 10 firms have so declared their results so far. The companies posted an average 46% year-on-year growth in their aggregate consolidated net profit at Rs 1,485 crore in the second half (October-March) of FY17. These companies had posted a combined profit of Rs 1,018 crore in the same period of FY16.Among individual stocks, Venky’s (India) zoomed 203% during the same period. The company will announce its March quarter results on Friday, May 12, 2017. The stock rallied 156% since February 2, after the company declared its December quarter results.The poultry firm had reported a net profit of Rs 41.72 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17) against loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the same quarter year ago. For the first nine months (April-December) of FY17, it reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 85.27 against Rs 18.10 crore in year ago period.V-Mart Retail, the second largest gainer among the pack, soared 129% in past four-and-half months. The company more than doubled its net profit at Rs 32 crore in H2FY17 against Rs 14 crore in H2FY16.