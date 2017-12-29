Sensex logs best annual gain in three years; 227 stocks rally up to 1455%

As 2017 draws to a close, the S&P BSE Sensex looks set to log best yearly gain in the last three years. Thus far in CY17, the index has gained 27%, while the S&P BSE and the S&P BSE indices have surged 48% and 60%, respectively, on the back of a strong rally in metal, automobiles, telecom, banking, capital goods, and shares.

At 11:35 am, the Sensex was trading 175 points higher at 34,022, while the broader Nifty50 was up 47 points to 10,524. The Nifty has rallied 28% so far in CY17.

The strong net inflows of over Rs 1-lakh-crore by the domestic mutual funds have led the rally in equity The mutual funds have made net investments of Rs 1.17-lakh crore in equities market, as compared to Rs 51,492 crore net inflows by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) till December 27, 2017, the Sebi data shows.

The year saw the Sensex, Nifty, and indices zooming to their respective new highs.

Calendar Yearly returns in % year Sensex Midcap Smallcap Nifty 2014 29.9 54.7 69.2 31.4 2015 -5.0 7.4 6.8 -4.1 2016 1.9 8.0 1.8 3.0 2017 27.7 48.3 59.8 28.5



Earlier in CY14, the benchmark Sensex & Nifty had gained 30%, while the BSE and indices had surged 55% and 69%, respectively, on back of strong inflows by the foreign portfolio investors (FPI). Foreign investors had infused Rs 97,350 crore, while mutual funds pumped in Rs 23,942 crore into equities in CY14.

Among the sectoral classifications, the and consumer durable indices have zoomed 107% and 101%, respectively in CY17. Metal, banking, auto, capital goods and Oil & Gas and telecom were up in the range of 35% to 50%.

Information technology (IT) and power sector have underperformed the market by gaining 10% and 18%, respectively, while pharma index was up merely 0.35%, the BSE data shows.

The total m-cap of BSE-listed companies increased by Rs 45.39-lakh crore to Rs 151.62-lakh crore in CY17. This includes newly listed companies through initial public offers (IPO). As on December 30, 2016, the total m-cap of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 106.23 lakh crore.

As many as 227 stocks from the S&P BSE & S&P BSE 500 index have become multi-baggers, rallying up to 1455% during the current calendar year. and Indiabulls Ventures have appreciated more than 1100% or an over 12 times. Sanwaria Consumer, Graphite India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Rain Industries and Venky’s (India) surged between 550% and 960%.

Among the stocks on Sensex and Nifty, Bajaj Finance has zoomed 109% during the year. Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindalco Industries, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries have rallied in the range of 71% to 89%.