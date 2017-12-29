Sensex logs best annual gain in three years; 227 stocks rally up to 1455%

-
|Calendar
|Yearly returns in %
|year
|Sensex
|Midcap
|Smallcap
|Nifty
|2014
|29.9
|54.7
|69.2
|31.4
|2015
|-5.0
|7.4
|6.8
|-4.1
|2016
|1.9
|8.0
|1.8
|3.0
|2017
|27.7
|48.3
|59.8
|28.5
Earlier in CY14, the benchmark Sensex & Nifty had gained 30%, while the BSE midcap and smallcap indices had surged 55% and 69%, respectively, on back of strong inflows by the foreign portfolio investors (FPI). Foreign investors had infused Rs 97,350 crore, while mutual funds pumped in Rs 23,942 crore into equities in CY14.
|Price on BSE in Rs
|Company
|30/12/2016
|Latest
|% chg
|HEG
|150.00
|2332.35
|1454.9
|Indiabulls Vent.
|20.55
|263.00
|1179.8
|Sanwaria Consum.
|2.48
|26.30
|960.5
|Graphite India
|72.95
|693.40
|850.5
|Bhansali Engg.
|22.35
|189.50
|747.9
|Rain Industries
|54.80
|364.05
|564.3
|Venky's (India)
|427.90
|2814.00
|557.6
|Bombay Dyeing
|47.25
|281.95
|496.7
|Godawari Power
|58.60
|348.85
|495.3
|Avanti Feeds
|490.95
|2525.05
|414.3
|Himadri Specialt
|33.30
|152.85
|359.0
|MIRC Electronics
|13.10
|58.30
|345.0
|Waterbase
|81.25
|361.50
|344.9
|Kolte Patil Dev.
|83.70
|371.35
|343.7
|V2 Retail
|111.40
|490.60
|340.4
|Dilip Buildcon
|229.25
|1004.55
|338.2
|Prakash Inds.
|45.20
|197.85
|337.7
|Phillips Carbon
|222.85
|974.95
|337.5
|Minda Inds.
|300.95
|1285.45
|327.1
|Panama Petrochem
|58.97
|251.25
|326.1
|SVP Global
|135.00
|574.00
|325.2
|PPAP Automotive
|157.70
|663.30
|320.6
|Stock gain more than 300% in CY2017
|From S&P BSE Smallcap and BSE500 index
|Source : CapitalinePlus/BSE
