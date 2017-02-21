22 stocks from BSE 500 index hit lifetime highs

Grasim Industries, Lumax Industries, Escorts, Merck, Titan Company, and Finolex Industries were among 26 stocks from the and S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective lifetime highs on the BSE in intra-day trade. Of these 22 stocks are from the BSE 500 pack.Biocon, CCL Products, CESC, Exide Industries, Federal Bank, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Vakrangee include others which hit record highs.The index closed at a new high of 12,207, while S&P BSE Smallcap index ended at 13,652, its highest level since January 7, 2008.Since December 26, from their recent respective lows, the S&P BSE Smallcap and index have rallied 18% and 15%, respectively, as compared to 11.4% rise in the benchmark S&P Sensex.Five stocks – National Fertilisers, LT Foods, Venky’s (India), Arshiya and Jaiprakash Associates became multi-bagger, zooming more than 100% during the period. Beside these, as many as 232 out of total 910 stocks from these indices have rallied between 50% and 99%.A better-than-expected October-December (Q3) results and strong domestic institutional investors (DIIs) inflows led rally in equity market. As per provisional stock exchange data, DIIs made net inflow of Rs 7,154 crore during the period.The performance of a sample of 2,126 companies over the last quarter (Oct-Dec) 2016 period reveals a positive picture, with both net sales and net profits growth showing improvement.“The overall performance has been driven by the large companies that have also been less impacted by the demonetization process as they were less impacted directly on account of limited availability of cash. Those at the lower end of the size scales witnessed lower growth in both sales and profit,” said CARE Ratings in recent report.