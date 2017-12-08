JUST IN
Govt to seek court approval to take control of Unitech; stock surges 20%
SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

29 stocks from BSE Smallcap index hit new high

Balkrishna Industries, Graphite India, Lumax Industries, PSP Projects, Ramkrishna Forgings, Prabhat Dairy, TTK Prestige and West Coast Paper were among 29 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hit their respective new highs on Friday.

Chamanlal Setia Exports, Finolex Cables, KEI Industries, N R Agarwal Industries, Precision Wires, Hinduja Global Solutions, Rane (Madras), Sterling Tools were too touched record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade today.

At 03:03 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1.1% at 18,238 points. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.9% each.

The smallcap index hit an intra-day high of 18,248, is less than 1% or 163 points away from its all-time high of 18,411 touched on December 1, 2017.

Among the individual stocks, Hinduja Global Solutions, the business process management services arm of Hinduja Group, surged 16% to Rs 885 on the BSE on back of an over four-fold jump in trading volumes.

Balkrishna Industries, hit an all-time high of Rs 2,450, up 9%, extending its Thursday’s 2.5% gain on the BSE, on back of two-fold jump in trading volumes.

Since November 8, the stock of tyre company has surged 36% from Rs 1,798 after the board recommended 1:1 bonus share (1 share for every 1 share held). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.03% during the period. The company yet to announce the record date for the bonus issue.

Balkrishna Industries reported a better-than-expected net profit at Rs 203 and revenue of Rs 1,114 crore for the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18). The company has recorded highest ever quarterly volume at 49,331 MT, a growth of 15.9% year on year, against analyst estimate of 11%.

COMPANY LATEST ALL TIME HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
BALKRISHNA INDS 2415.00 2450.20 2255.00 07-Dec-17
CHAMANLAL SETIA 150.40 158.00 143.15 07-Dec-17
FINEOTEX CHEM 46.95 48.35 47.90 05-Dec-17
FINOLEX CABLES 683.40 690.00 686.95 01-Dec-17
GRAPHITE INDIA 659.10 675.00 656.95 17-Nov-17
GUJ. AMBUJA EXP 191.80 195.30 185.00 27-Oct-17
HESTER BIOS 1445.00 1482.00 1467.95 07-Dec-17
HINDUJA GLOBAL 859.00 884.80 792.50 05-Dec-17
HUHTAMAKI PPL 341.80 348.95 339.40 04-Dec-17
INTRASOFT TECH. 801.00 835.00 830.00 05-Dec-17
ISGEC HEAVY 7511.05 7650.00 7499.00 15-Apr-15
JK PAPER 129.20 130.75 130.15 28-Nov-17
K E C INTL. 339.35 352.40 346.00 07-Dec-17
KEI INDS. 408.00 414.00 411.75 05-Dec-17
LUMAX INDS. 2110.00 2241.00 2100.00 04-Dec-17
MAYUR UNIQUOTE 506.00 516.00 514.60 16-Apr-15
N R AGARWAL INDS 441.00 453.35 426.00 04-Dec-17
PC JEWELLER 412.75 419.95 415.75 29-Nov-17
PRABHAT DAIRY 176.10 178.80 173.50 07-Dec-17
PREC. WIRES (I) 236.05 246.80 241.05 23-Nov-17
PSP PROJECTS 504.25 518.00 501.00 05-Dec-17
RAMKRISHNA FORG. 817.00 825.00 824.95 30-Oct-17
RANE (MADRAS) 789.80 824.75 767.95 07-Dec-17
RANE HOLDINGS 2079.00 2163.40 2133.70 07-Dec-17
RATNAMANI METALS 999.95 1055.00 1026.20 20-Nov-17
STERLING TOOLS 444.50 477.70 428.00 07-Dec-17
THE HI-TECH GEAR 512.40 532.00 516.70 06-Dec-17
TTK PRESTIGE 7144.05 7250.75 7116.05 07-Dec-17
WEST COAST PAPER 285.60 290.55 250.15 06-Dec-17

First Published: Fri, December 08 2017. 15:07 IST

