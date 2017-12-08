29 stocks from BSE Smallcap index hit new high

Balkrishna Industries, Graphite India, Lumax Industries, PSP Projects, Ramkrishna Forgings, Prabhat Dairy, and West Coast Paper were among 29 stocks from the S&P hit their respective new highs on Friday.Chamanlal Setia Exports, Finolex Cables, KEI Industries, N R Agarwal Industries, Precision Wires, Hinduja Global Solutions, Rane (Madras), Sterling Tools were too touched record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade today.At 03:03 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1.1% at 18,238 points. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.9% each.The smallcap index hit an intra-day high of 18,248, is less than 1% or 163 points away from its all-time high of 18,411 touched on December 1, 2017.Among the individual stocks, Hinduja Global Solutions, the business process management services arm of Hinduja Group, surged 16% to Rs 885 on the BSE on back of an over four-fold jump in trading volumes.Balkrishna Industries, hit an all-time high of Rs 2,450, up 9%, extending its Thursday’s 2.5% gain on the BSE, on back of two-fold jump in trading volumes.Since November 8, the stock of tyre company has surged 36% from Rs 1,798 after the board recommended 1:1 bonus share (1 share for every 1 share held). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.03% during the period. The company yet to announce the record date for the bonus issue.reported a better-than-expected net profit at Rs 203 and revenue of Rs 1,114 crore for the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18). The company has recorded highest ever quarterly volume at 49,331 MT, a growth of 15.9% year on year, against analyst estimate of 11%.