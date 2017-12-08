29 stocks from BSE Smallcap index hit new high

-
Chamanlal Setia Exports, Finolex Cables, KEI Industries, N R Agarwal Industries, Precision Wires, Hinduja Global Solutions, Rane (Madras), Sterling Tools were too touched record highs on the BSE in intra-day trade today.
At 03:03 PM; the S&P BSE Smallcap index, the largest gainer among broader indices, was up 1.1% at 18,238 points. On comparison, the S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.9% each.
The smallcap index hit an intra-day high of 18,248, is less than 1% or 163 points away from its all-time high of 18,411 touched on December 1, 2017.
Among the individual stocks, Hinduja Global Solutions, the business process management services arm of Hinduja Group, surged 16% to Rs 885 on the BSE on back of an over four-fold jump in trading volumes.
Balkrishna Industries, hit an all-time high of Rs 2,450, up 9%, extending its Thursday’s 2.5% gain on the BSE, on back of two-fold jump in trading volumes.
Since November 8, the stock of tyre company has surged 36% from Rs 1,798 after the board recommended 1:1 bonus share (1 share for every 1 share held). On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up marginally by 0.03% during the period. The company yet to announce the record date for the bonus issue.
Balkrishna Industries reported a better-than-expected net profit at Rs 203 and revenue of Rs 1,114 crore for the quarter ended September 2017 (Q2FY18). The company has recorded highest ever quarterly volume at 49,331 MT, a growth of 15.9% year on year, against analyst estimate of 11%.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ALL TIME HIGH
|PREV HIGH
|PREV DATE
|BALKRISHNA INDS
|2415.00
|2450.20
|2255.00
|07-Dec-17
|CHAMANLAL SETIA
|150.40
|158.00
|143.15
|07-Dec-17
|FINEOTEX CHEM
|46.95
|48.35
|47.90
|05-Dec-17
|FINOLEX CABLES
|683.40
|690.00
|686.95
|01-Dec-17
|GRAPHITE INDIA
|659.10
|675.00
|656.95
|17-Nov-17
|GUJ. AMBUJA EXP
|191.80
|195.30
|185.00
|27-Oct-17
|HESTER BIOS
|1445.00
|1482.00
|1467.95
|07-Dec-17
|HINDUJA GLOBAL
|859.00
|884.80
|792.50
|05-Dec-17
|HUHTAMAKI PPL
|341.80
|348.95
|339.40
|04-Dec-17
|INTRASOFT TECH.
|801.00
|835.00
|830.00
|05-Dec-17
|ISGEC HEAVY
|7511.05
|7650.00
|7499.00
|15-Apr-15
|JK PAPER
|129.20
|130.75
|130.15
|28-Nov-17
|K E C INTL.
|339.35
|352.40
|346.00
|07-Dec-17
|KEI INDS.
|408.00
|414.00
|411.75
|05-Dec-17
|LUMAX INDS.
|2110.00
|2241.00
|2100.00
|04-Dec-17
|MAYUR UNIQUOTE
|506.00
|516.00
|514.60
|16-Apr-15
|N R AGARWAL INDS
|441.00
|453.35
|426.00
|04-Dec-17
|PC JEWELLER
|412.75
|419.95
|415.75
|29-Nov-17
|PRABHAT DAIRY
|176.10
|178.80
|173.50
|07-Dec-17
|PREC. WIRES (I)
|236.05
|246.80
|241.05
|23-Nov-17
|PSP PROJECTS
|504.25
|518.00
|501.00
|05-Dec-17
|RAMKRISHNA FORG.
|817.00
|825.00
|824.95
|30-Oct-17
|RANE (MADRAS)
|789.80
|824.75
|767.95
|07-Dec-17
|RANE HOLDINGS
|2079.00
|2163.40
|2133.70
|07-Dec-17
|RATNAMANI METALS
|999.95
|1055.00
|1026.20
|20-Nov-17
|STERLING TOOLS
|444.50
|477.70
|428.00
|07-Dec-17
|THE HI-TECH GEAR
|512.40
|532.00
|516.70
|06-Dec-17
|TTK PRESTIGE
|7144.05
|7250.75
|7116.05
|07-Dec-17
|WEST COAST PAPER
|285.60
|290.55
|250.15
|06-Dec-17
