2G scam: Unitech, RCom wipe out 97% shareholder wealth in 10 years

ALSO READ2G verdict: Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused acquitted by CBI court 2G verdict: Things to know about O P Saini, judge who acquitted all accused 'It was a scam by Vinod Rai': Congress tears into ex-CAG after 2G verdict Ruias to Balwa: 2G verdict to decide fate of top India Inc leaders today 2G case judgment date to be announced on November 7: CBI court
Investment call
|Company Name
|20-Dec-2017
|01-Aug-2007
|Change (%)
|Unitech Ltd.
|7.08
|257.18
|-97.25
|Reliance Communications Ltd.
|17.27
|530.60
|-96.75
|GTL Ltd.
|14.35
|231.40
|-93.80
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
|25.50
|142.35
|-82.09
|GTL Infrastructure Ltd.
|6.35
|33.25
|-80.90
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
|7.00
|27.20
|-74.26
|Idea Cellular Ltd.
|98.05
|123.95
|-20.90
|Aksh Optifibre Ltd.
|32.20
|39.20
|-17.86
|Bharti Airtel Ltd.
|528.60
|431.48
|22.51
|Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd.
|30.35
|21.50
|41.16
|Tata Communications Ltd.
|681.00
|449.80
|51.40
|S&P Bse Sensex
|33777.38
|14935.77
|126.15
|Sun TV Network Ltd.
|939.75
|398.10
|136.06
|ITI Ltd.
|144.45
|41.00
|252.32
|Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
|293.85
|41.57
|606.88
|Vindhya Telelinks Ltd.
|1321.20
|136.10
|870.76
|*Change between Aug 01, 2007 and Dec 20, 2017
|
Source:AceEquity
Disclaimer : Accord Fintech Pvt Ltd has taken all the necessary steps and measures in compilation of the Data present in the AceEquity.
We have tried our level best to provide data from reliable source. However, Accord Fintech Pvt Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy,adequacy or completeness of any Data in the AceEquity and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such Data. Accord Fintech especially states that it has no financial liability whatsoever to the users of AceEquity.Accord or any of its directors/ employees/ representatives does not accept any liability for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of the Data contained in the AceEquity or any data generated from the AceEquity.
