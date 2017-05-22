3 years of Modi govt: Markets give a thumbs up to NDA

Indian equities have surged to record highs during the three years of the Narendra Modi government. Since May 26, 2014, the day he was sworn in as Prime Minister, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices on the two major exchanges have rallied 23 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively. The Sensex has crossed the psychological 30,000-mark; the Nifty is around 9,500. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks have outperformed the blue-chips ones. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices have gained 73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively. As a result, total market capitalisation has gone up 47.5 per ...