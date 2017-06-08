30 stocks from BSE500 index hit record high

HDFC, HDFC Bank, HUL and Maruti Suzuki from the Sensex hit new highs

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Bank, Hindustan Unilever, (India) and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among 30 stocks from the index hitting their respective all-time highs on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.



MRF, Ceat, JK Tyre & Industries and Balkrishna Industries from tyre, LIC Housing Finance, Muthoot Finance, PNB Housing Finance and IndusInd Bank from financials and Cadila Healthcare, Natco Pharma and Laurus Labs from the pharmaceuticals also hit record highs today.



Most of the financials including private sector banks and housing financial companies were trading higher after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained a less hawkish stance and made it easire to lend, by reducing statutory liquidity ratio by 50 basis points to 20 .