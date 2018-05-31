31 stocks from smallcap index fall over 25% in May; Manpasand tanks 44%

Manpasand Beverages, Jet Airways (India), Avanti Feeds, Atlanta, (HCC), Waterbase, Rolta India and Dilip Buildcon were among 31 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index falling more than 25% in the month of May.

Mangalam Drugs, Asian Oilfield, Sunil Hitech, Tamil Nadu Petroproudcts, Kitex Garments, Nandan Denim, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Rain Industries, Granules India and Thirumalai Chemicals too slipped an over 25% during the month.

At 12:53 pm; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.28% at 17,298, fallen 6% thus far in the month of May. On comparison the S&P BSE Sensex which was trading at 0.42% higher at 35,054, down just 0.31% so far in the month.

was locked in lower circuit for the fourth straight day, down 10% at Rs 224, also its fresh 52-week low on the BSE. The stock tanked 48% in past four trading days from Rs 431 after the Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned as of the company with effect from May 26, 2018. The put their resignation due to lack of information provided the company for the purposes of audit of the financial results.

Shares of are locked in lower circuit of 20% at Rs 51.10, also its fresh 52-week low on the BSE today, after the Price Waterhouse resigned as of the company with effect from May 29, 2018.

Jet Airways has slipped 35% in past one month after the company posted Rs 10.36 billion- loss for the March 2018 quarter (Q4FY18), as the aviation industry is grappling with higher fuel prices. Aircraft fuel expenses surged 31% for the quarter while foreign exchange losses amounted to Rs 1.32 billion, the country's second-largest airline by market share said in a statement.