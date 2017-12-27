34 stocks from smallcap index rally over 50% post September quarter results

Sanwaria Consumer, Morpen Laboratories, Godwari Power Ispat, Waterbase, MIRC Electronics, Puravankara and Sterling Tools are among 34 stocks from the S&P BSE that rallied up to 225% after these companies announced their respective September quarter (Q2FY18) results.Action Construction Company, Set Automotive, Jai Corp, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, GM Breweries, Goodricke Group and Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances also surged more than 50% post Q2FY18 results. By comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex recorded an average gain of 3.4% during the period.The combined net profit of these 34 companies increased by 91% to Rs 616 crore in Q2FY18 against Rs 323 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, the CapitalinePlus database shows.Sanwaria Consumer, the largest gainer among the pack, has zoomed 225% to Rs 25.20 from Rs 7.75 on October 3, 2017. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 30.45 on November 8, in intra-day trade on the BSE. The company posted an over three-fold jumped in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore in Q2FY18. It had profit of Rs 6.59 crore in Q2FY17.The board of directors of is schedule to meet on Wednesday, January 03, 2018 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 (Q3FY18).Morepen Laboratories has seen its market price appreciated more than 100% to Rs 43.20 from Rs 18.75 on November 10. The stock of pharmaceutical company hit an over decade high of Rs 44.20 on the BSE in intra-day trade today. It posted 24% year on year jump in its net profit at Rs 10.38 crore in Q2FY18.Morepen Laboratories on Wednesday, December 20, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has cleared anti-asthmatic drug, Montelukast Sodium. This gives Morepen an entry into the Rs 2,000 crore (approx. $ 300 million) US market for Montelukast. The first commercial orders for the bulk drug are expected in Q2 of FY2018-19.Montelukast (Singulair of Merck) is the largest selling anti-asthmatic drug in the world and is a major contributor to Morepen’s API business, it added.Godwari Power and Ispat has soared 127% from Rs 159 on November 11 to Rs 361 today. The company posted net profit of Rs 29 crore in Q2FY18 against net loss of Rs 50 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.