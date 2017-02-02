35 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week highs

ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Biocon, Godrej Industries, Godrej Properties, Natco Pharma, Tata Communications, and NHPC are among 32 stocks from the index, which hit their respective after the gain for the second straight day post Budget.Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Adani Enterprises, Biocon, CESC, Exide Industries, IDBI Bank, India Cements, Rallis India and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) too hit on Thursday.The S&P BSE ended higher by 0.30% or 111 points at 28,227, extending its Wednesday’s 1.56% or 446 points surge by heavy buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).The S&P BSE 500 index which hit high of 11,943 in today’s trade, is 1.1% or 134 points away from its record high of 12,083 touched on September 8, 2016.DII which includes bank, domestic financial institutions, insurance, new pension scheme and mutual funds had made net investments of Rs 1,134 crore in equities on February 1, the stock exchange data shows.Vijaya Bank was up 20% at Rs 64, also its 52-week high on the BSE, after reported an over four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 230 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17), due to higher other income. The state-owned bank had profit of Rs 53 crore in the same quarter year ago.The bank’s assets quality improved on sequential basis with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 6.98% of gross advances, as on December 31, 2016 compared with 7.07% in the September 2016 quarter. The net NPAs stood at 4.74% against 5.10% in the preceding quarter.rallied 12% to Rs 389 on the BSE in intra-day trade after the company reported a better than expected more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 (Q3FY17). The Mumbai-based real estate developer had reported profit of Rs 27 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.touched a record high of Rs 280, up 4% in early morning trade. The stock of cigarettes major ended 1.5% higher at Rs 274, surged 6% in past two trading sessions as the government announced a weighted average excise duty hike of around 6% on cigarettes (same across lengths) in its Union Budget.“Unlike its regular pricing initiatives (generally post budget), has already taken a weighted average price hike of around 5.2% in January 2017, which will completely offset the excise duty hike. This along with minor pricing actions in the KSFT portfolio could drive EBIT growth going ahead,” said analysts at Religare Institutional Research in note.NHPC was up 5% to Rs 31 after the state-owned electric utilities company said that the board will meet on February 7, to consider the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company. The government of India holds 74.51% stake in NHPC as of December 31, 2016.