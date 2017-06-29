35 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Magnum Ventures zooms 317%

Jaiprakash Associates, Goa Carbon, Magnum Ventures, Emkay Global Financial Services, Ginni Filaments, Roto Pumps and Bhansali Engineering Polymers are among 35 stocks that rallied over 50% in past one month. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.7% during the same period.Market valuation of JP Associates, Magnum Ventures and appreciated by more than 100%, while that of Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engineering Industries India, Integrated Financial Services and ITL Industries rose between 90% and 99%.Magnum Ventures hit a 52-week high of Rs 13.98, zoomed 317% from Rs 3.35 on May 29, after the company reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in March quarter (Q4FY17), mainly on account of exceptional gain of Rs 130 crore. The company engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing paper.On the other hand, was locked in upper circuit for the ninth straight trading days, up 5% to Rs 92.65 on BSE in intra-day trade. In past one month, it rallied 131% from Rs 40.15. The company posted net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in Q4FY17, against loss of Rs 1 lakh in year ago quarter.JP Associates, too, rallied 103% from Rs 11.03 to Rs 22.36 during the period. Business Standard on June 22, reported that the lenders have approved in principle the debt recast for Jaypee group flagshipOn clarification of report, said that the proposal for realignment of remaining debt of the company subsequent to the transfer of a large part of the debt to UltraTech Cement subject to approval of the lenders which is awaited.The Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) of the company met on June 22, 2017. However, the Company is yet to hear about the decision of the Lenders. Therefore, the company cannot comment on the item.hit a record high of Rs 269 in intra-day trade, rallied 96% since May 29. The company in last month informed the stock exchange that it has resumed the operations at the company’s unit in Odisha and Goa after been temporarily shut down for regular maintenance work.Meanwhile, had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5.08 crore in Q4FY17 against Rs 41 lakh in Q4FY16. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.11 crore in FY17 against loss of Rs 3.39 crore in FY16.