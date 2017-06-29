TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Markets pare gains; Sensex slips below 31,000 in noon deals
Business Standard

35 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Magnum Ventures zooms 317%

JP Associates, Priya,Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engg, ITL Ind and Integrated Financial up between 90%-127%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

35 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Magnum Ventures zooms 317%

Jaiprakash Associates, Goa Carbon, Magnum Ventures, Emkay Global Financial Services, Ginni Filaments, Roto Pumps and Bhansali Engineering Polymers are among 35 stocks that rallied over 50% in past one month. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.7% during the same period.

Market valuation of JP Associates, Magnum Ventures and Priya appreciated by more than 100%, while that of Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engineering Industries India, Integrated Financial Services and ITL Industries rose between 90% and 99%.


Magnum Ventures hit a 52-week high of Rs 13.98, zoomed 317% from Rs 3.35 on May 29, after the company reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in March quarter (Q4FY17), mainly on account of exceptional gain of Rs 130 crore. The company engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing paper.

On the other hand, Priya was locked in upper circuit for the ninth straight trading days, up 5% to Rs 92.65 on BSE in intra-day trade. In past one month, it rallied 131% from Rs 40.15. The company posted net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in Q4FY17, against loss of Rs 1 lakh in year ago quarter.

JP Associates, too, rallied 103% from Rs 11.03 to Rs 22.36 during the period. Business Standard on June 22, reported that the lenders have approved in principle the debt recast for Jaypee group flagship Jaiprakash Associates.

On clarification of news report, Jaiprakash Associates said that the proposal for realignment of remaining debt of the company subsequent to the transfer of  a large part of the debt to UltraTech Cement subject to approval of the lenders which is awaited.

The Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) of the company met on June 22, 2017. However, the Company is yet to hear about the decision of the Lenders. Therefore, the company cannot comment on the news item.

Goa Carbon hit a record high of Rs 269 in intra-day trade, rallied 96% since May 29. The company in last month informed the stock exchange that it has resumed the operations at the company’s unit in Odi sha and Goa after been temporarily shut down for regular maintenance work.

Meanwhile, Goa Carbon had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5.08 crore in Q4FY17 against Rs 41 lakh in Q4FY16. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.11 crore in FY17 against loss of Rs 3.39 crore in FY16.

COMPANY LATEST 1-MONTH BEFORE GAIN(%) VOLUME *
MAGNUM VENTURES 13.98 3.35 317.31 172406
PRIYA 91.25 40.15 127.27 14874
JP ASSOCIATES 22.36 11.03 102.72 20700452
RASANDIK ENGG. 155.00 78.00 98.72 19715
GOA CARBON 268.30 136.95 95.91 402263
INTEG. FIN. SERV 44.50 23.10 92.64 35
ITL INDS. 129.35 68.00 90.22 62152
CHANDNI TEXT 25.85 14.72 75.61 27872
K-LIFESTYLE 0.28 0.16 75.00 1068435
AIMCO PESTICIDES 159.25 91.65 73.76 5360
AMRAPALI CAPITAL 25.77 14.95 72.37 1200
SIMPLEX PROJECTS 50.70 29.75 70.42 4419
EMK.GLOBAL FIN. 147.50 86.95 69.64 5348
SWASTI VIN. ART 4.98 2.97 67.68 143924
BIOFIL CHEMICALS 20.77 12.39 67.64 22921
JOSTS ENGG. CO. 1260.00 761.05 65.56 493
CONFIDENCE PETRO 14.93 9.26 61.23 84982
TITAN BIOTECH 70.10 44.10 58.96 811
BODHTREE CONSUL. 65.00 41.20 57.77 22701
JINDAL WORLDWIDE 614.00 391.05 57.01 612
GINNI FILAMENTS 62.50 39.90 56.64 570996
JAYPEE INFRATEC. 18.38 11.78 56.03 7548854
BODHTREE CONSUL. 64.00 41.20 55.34 22938
BHANSALI ENGG. 62.85 40.50 55.19 2429394
RANE HOLDINGS 1745.00 1132.25 54.12 1243
ROTO PUMPS 146.65 95.40 53.72 102640
EMAMI INFRA. 146.50 95.70 53.08 64812
AISHWARYA TECH. 5.25 3.43 53.06 2974
NATH BIO-GENES 322.00 211.55 52.21 12759
SHARDA MOTOR 2734.00 1800.00 51.89 725
PG ELECTRO. 275.00 181.70 51.35 54620
INTL. COMBUSTION 1010.00 670.05 50.74 3552
PIONEER DISTIL. 203.50 135.10 50.63 1270
C & C CONSTRN. 74.35 49.40 50.51 64084
AURO LABS. 62.05 41.25 50.42 3186
         
Latest price on BSE in Rs at 02:31 am.    

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

35 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Magnum Ventures zooms 317%

JP Associates, Priya,Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engg, ITL Ind and Integrated Financial up between 90%-127%

JP Associates, Priya,Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engg, ITL Ind and Integrated Financial up between 90%-127%
Jaiprakash Associates, Goa Carbon, Magnum Ventures, Emkay Global Financial Services, Ginni Filaments, Roto Pumps and Bhansali Engineering Polymers are among 35 stocks that rallied over 50% in past one month. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.7% during the same period.

Market valuation of JP Associates, Magnum Ventures and Priya appreciated by more than 100%, while that of Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engineering Industries India, Integrated Financial Services and ITL Industries rose between 90% and 99%.

Magnum Ventures hit a 52-week high of Rs 13.98, zoomed 317% from Rs 3.35 on May 29, after the company reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in March quarter (Q4FY17), mainly on account of exceptional gain of Rs 130 crore. The company engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing paper.

On the other hand, Priya was locked in upper circuit for the ninth straight trading days, up 5% to Rs 92.65 on BSE in intra-day trade. In past one month, it rallied 131% from Rs 40.15. The company posted net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in Q4FY17, against loss of Rs 1 lakh in year ago quarter.

JP Associates, too, rallied 103% from Rs 11.03 to Rs 22.36 during the period. Business Standard on June 22, reported that the lenders have approved in principle the debt recast for Jaypee group flagship Jaiprakash Associates.

On clarification of news report, Jaiprakash Associates said that the proposal for realignment of remaining debt of the company subsequent to the transfer of  a large part of the debt to UltraTech Cement subject to approval of the lenders which is awaited.

The Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) of the company met on June 22, 2017. However, the Company is yet to hear about the decision of the Lenders. Therefore, the company cannot comment on the news item.

Goa Carbon hit a record high of Rs 269 in intra-day trade, rallied 96% since May 29. The company in last month informed the stock exchange that it has resumed the operations at the company’s unit in Odi sha and Goa after been temporarily shut down for regular maintenance work.

Meanwhile, Goa Carbon had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5.08 crore in Q4FY17 against Rs 41 lakh in Q4FY16. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.11 crore in FY17 against loss of Rs 3.39 crore in FY16.

COMPANY LATEST 1-MONTH BEFORE GAIN(%) VOLUME *
MAGNUM VENTURES 13.98 3.35 317.31 172406
PRIYA 91.25 40.15 127.27 14874
JP ASSOCIATES 22.36 11.03 102.72 20700452
RASANDIK ENGG. 155.00 78.00 98.72 19715
GOA CARBON 268.30 136.95 95.91 402263
INTEG. FIN. SERV 44.50 23.10 92.64 35
ITL INDS. 129.35 68.00 90.22 62152
CHANDNI TEXT 25.85 14.72 75.61 27872
K-LIFESTYLE 0.28 0.16 75.00 1068435
AIMCO PESTICIDES 159.25 91.65 73.76 5360
AMRAPALI CAPITAL 25.77 14.95 72.37 1200
SIMPLEX PROJECTS 50.70 29.75 70.42 4419
EMK.GLOBAL FIN. 147.50 86.95 69.64 5348
SWASTI VIN. ART 4.98 2.97 67.68 143924
BIOFIL CHEMICALS 20.77 12.39 67.64 22921
JOSTS ENGG. CO. 1260.00 761.05 65.56 493
CONFIDENCE PETRO 14.93 9.26 61.23 84982
TITAN BIOTECH 70.10 44.10 58.96 811
BODHTREE CONSUL. 65.00 41.20 57.77 22701
JINDAL WORLDWIDE 614.00 391.05 57.01 612
GINNI FILAMENTS 62.50 39.90 56.64 570996
JAYPEE INFRATEC. 18.38 11.78 56.03 7548854
BODHTREE CONSUL. 64.00 41.20 55.34 22938
BHANSALI ENGG. 62.85 40.50 55.19 2429394
RANE HOLDINGS 1745.00 1132.25 54.12 1243
ROTO PUMPS 146.65 95.40 53.72 102640
EMAMI INFRA. 146.50 95.70 53.08 64812
AISHWARYA TECH. 5.25 3.43 53.06 2974
NATH BIO-GENES 322.00 211.55 52.21 12759
SHARDA MOTOR 2734.00 1800.00 51.89 725
PG ELECTRO. 275.00 181.70 51.35 54620
INTL. COMBUSTION 1010.00 670.05 50.74 3552
PIONEER DISTIL. 203.50 135.10 50.63 1270
C & C CONSTRN. 74.35 49.40 50.51 64084
AURO LABS. 62.05 41.25 50.42 3186
         
Latest price on BSE in Rs at 02:31 am.    

image
Business Standard
177 22

35 stocks rally over 50% in one month; Magnum Ventures zooms 317%

JP Associates, Priya,Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engg, ITL Ind and Integrated Financial up between 90%-127%

Jaiprakash Associates, Goa Carbon, Magnum Ventures, Emkay Global Financial Services, Ginni Filaments, Roto Pumps and Bhansali Engineering Polymers are among 35 stocks that rallied over 50% in past one month. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.7% during the same period.

Market valuation of JP Associates, Magnum Ventures and Priya appreciated by more than 100%, while that of Goa Carbon, Rasandik Engineering Industries India, Integrated Financial Services and ITL Industries rose between 90% and 99%.

Magnum Ventures hit a 52-week high of Rs 13.98, zoomed 317% from Rs 3.35 on May 29, after the company reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in March quarter (Q4FY17), mainly on account of exceptional gain of Rs 130 crore. The company engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing paper.

On the other hand, Priya was locked in upper circuit for the ninth straight trading days, up 5% to Rs 92.65 on BSE in intra-day trade. In past one month, it rallied 131% from Rs 40.15. The company posted net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in Q4FY17, against loss of Rs 1 lakh in year ago quarter.

JP Associates, too, rallied 103% from Rs 11.03 to Rs 22.36 during the period. Business Standard on June 22, reported that the lenders have approved in principle the debt recast for Jaypee group flagship Jaiprakash Associates.

On clarification of news report, Jaiprakash Associates said that the proposal for realignment of remaining debt of the company subsequent to the transfer of  a large part of the debt to UltraTech Cement subject to approval of the lenders which is awaited.

The Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) of the company met on June 22, 2017. However, the Company is yet to hear about the decision of the Lenders. Therefore, the company cannot comment on the news item.

Goa Carbon hit a record high of Rs 269 in intra-day trade, rallied 96% since May 29. The company in last month informed the stock exchange that it has resumed the operations at the company’s unit in Odi sha and Goa after been temporarily shut down for regular maintenance work.

Meanwhile, Goa Carbon had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 5.08 crore in Q4FY17 against Rs 41 lakh in Q4FY16. It posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9.11 crore in FY17 against loss of Rs 3.39 crore in FY16.

COMPANY LATEST 1-MONTH BEFORE GAIN(%) VOLUME *
MAGNUM VENTURES 13.98 3.35 317.31 172406
PRIYA 91.25 40.15 127.27 14874
JP ASSOCIATES 22.36 11.03 102.72 20700452
RASANDIK ENGG. 155.00 78.00 98.72 19715
GOA CARBON 268.30 136.95 95.91 402263
INTEG. FIN. SERV 44.50 23.10 92.64 35
ITL INDS. 129.35 68.00 90.22 62152
CHANDNI TEXT 25.85 14.72 75.61 27872
K-LIFESTYLE 0.28 0.16 75.00 1068435
AIMCO PESTICIDES 159.25 91.65 73.76 5360
AMRAPALI CAPITAL 25.77 14.95 72.37 1200
SIMPLEX PROJECTS 50.70 29.75 70.42 4419
EMK.GLOBAL FIN. 147.50 86.95 69.64 5348
SWASTI VIN. ART 4.98 2.97 67.68 143924
BIOFIL CHEMICALS 20.77 12.39 67.64 22921
JOSTS ENGG. CO. 1260.00 761.05 65.56 493
CONFIDENCE PETRO 14.93 9.26 61.23 84982
TITAN BIOTECH 70.10 44.10 58.96 811
BODHTREE CONSUL. 65.00 41.20 57.77 22701
JINDAL WORLDWIDE 614.00 391.05 57.01 612
GINNI FILAMENTS 62.50 39.90 56.64 570996
JAYPEE INFRATEC. 18.38 11.78 56.03 7548854
BODHTREE CONSUL. 64.00 41.20 55.34 22938
BHANSALI ENGG. 62.85 40.50 55.19 2429394
RANE HOLDINGS 1745.00 1132.25 54.12 1243
ROTO PUMPS 146.65 95.40 53.72 102640
EMAMI INFRA. 146.50 95.70 53.08 64812
AISHWARYA TECH. 5.25 3.43 53.06 2974
NATH BIO-GENES 322.00 211.55 52.21 12759
SHARDA MOTOR 2734.00 1800.00 51.89 725
PG ELECTRO. 275.00 181.70 51.35 54620
INTL. COMBUSTION 1010.00 670.05 50.74 3552
PIONEER DISTIL. 203.50 135.10 50.63 1270
C & C CONSTRN. 74.35 49.40 50.51 64084
AURO LABS. 62.05 41.25 50.42 3186
         
Latest price on BSE in Rs at 02:31 am.    

image
Business Standard
177 22