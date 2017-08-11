TRENDING ON BS
NSE to auction investment limit for govt, corp bonds worth Rs 8,800 cr
39 stocks from BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Lab, Coal India and Amara Raja Batteries hit 52-week lows

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

TVS Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Coal India, Amara Raja Batteries and Reliance Power are among 39 stocks from the S&P BSE500 index that hit their respective 52-week lows today as Sensex fell more than 1,300 points in August so far.
 

Markets have been on a downward spiral since August 1 when the S&P BSE Sensex ended at a record high of 32,575 levels. Since then, the index has tanked 4.2%, or around 1,381 points in past eight trading sessions.

Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank and UCO Bank from the public sector banks, Blue Dart Express, and Gati from logistics and Wockhdart, Unichem Laboratories, Marksans Pharma and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals from the pharmaceutical too hit their respective 52-week lows on Friday in intra-day trade.

Geopolitical concerns, the tension between US and North Korea continued to weigh on the markets and the trend is likely to continue in the near term.

“SEBI’s crack down on the shell companies and the ongoing tension in the Doklam region continued to have a negative impact on the markets. With global markets remaining weak the Indian markets could also continue to remain under pressure in the near term,” Angel Broking said in a note.

The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out net amount of Rs 1,028 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in Rs 2,876 crore in equities, according to stock exchange provisional data.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ABAN OFFSHORE 162.40 161.10 166.30 10-Aug-17
AMARA RAJA BATT. 803.00 758.10 788.00 04-Aug-17
BF UTILITIES 325.20 313.50 320.00 10-Aug-17
BLUE DART EXP. 3937.20 3830.65 3840.00 10-Aug-17
CENTRAL BANK 74.55 74.45 76.35 28-Nov-16
COAL INDIA 236.05 234.00 237.40 10-Aug-17
CRISIL 1826.20 1784.85 1819.30 10-Aug-17
DISH TV 70.45 69.55 70.00 10-Aug-17
DR REDDY'S LABS 2001.05 1901.65 1935.05 10-Aug-17
ECLERX SERVICES 1257.00 1220.30 1250.00 10-Aug-17
FDC 169.00 167.60 170.00 10-Aug-17
GATI 106.25 101.60 107.10 09-Nov-16
GLENMARK PHARMA. 609.10 592.60 600.00 29-May-17
IDBI BANK 53.10 52.30 53.00 30-Jun-17
IFCI 21.55 20.60 21.30 22-Nov-16
INDO COUNT INDS. 114.70 107.35 127.00 10-Aug-17
INOX WIND 110.10 109.10 113.75 06-Jun-17
INTELLECT DESIGN 99.55 96.50 98.00 07-Aug-17
IPCA LABS. 421.25 400.00 414.00 10-Aug-17
KITEX GARMENTS 226.50 215.80 227.95 10-Aug-17
KPIT TECH. 109.55 104.60 106.10 06-Jun-17
MARKSANS PHARMA 40.80 35.75 36.95 01-Feb-17
NARAYANA HRUDAYA 300.30 281.50 286.80 06-Jul-17
P I INDS. 696.95 674.15 692.60 10-Aug-17
PRAJ INDS. 67.00 63.00 68.00 10-Aug-17
RATTANINDIA POW. 5.82 5.51 5.90 10-Aug-17
RELIANCE POWER 38.70 37.60 38.20 24-Nov-16
RELIGARE ENTERP. 88.05 87.20 91.65 10-Aug-17
S H KELKAR & CO. 248.10 244.50 251.05 10-Aug-17
SITI NETWORKS 25.70 23.35 23.80 28-Jul-17
SML ISUZU 947.75 903.20 950.00 10-Aug-17
SUN PHARMA.INDS. 454.35 445.05 451.00 10-Aug-17
TATA MOTORS 374.60 357.95 376.00 10-Aug-17
TATA MOTORS-DVR 221.80 212.70 219.05 10-Aug-17
TEXMACO RAIL 85.55 84.00 86.25 23-Jun-17
UCO BANK 29.95 28.50 29.00 06-Jul-17
UNICHEM LABS. 239.40 234.10 239.05 30-May-17
WOCKHARDT 553.00 538.05 554.00 10-Aug-17
ZENSAR TECH. 783.30 770.15 780.00 08-Aug-17

