BHEL, Bharat Forge and two others announce bonus shares today

Four companies – Bharat Forge, (BHEL), and – have announced shares on Thursday.The board of directors of and have recommended issuing shares to holders of equity shares of the companies in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for every one fully paid-up equity shares held.BHEL, the state-owned company, recommended issue of shares to the members of the company by capitalisation of its free reserves in the ratio of 1 equity share for every 2 existing equity shares.BEL approved the proposal for issue of shares in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. one share for every 10 shares held.Except, (up 2% at Rs 784), the remaining three stocks (down 4% at Rs 128), BEL (down 4% at Rs 173) and (down 1% at Rs 1,154) failed to cheer after announcements, falling by up to 4% on BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE was down 0.73% at 31,567 points at 02:45 pm.