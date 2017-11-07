4 PSU stocks that rallied over 60% in one month; KIOCL zooms 118%

KIOCL, (STC India), and are four public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks that have rallied more than 60% in past one month on back of huge volumes.Meanwhile, Dredging Corporation of India, (India), Engineers India, MOIL and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) were up in the range of 30% to 50% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 6%, while S&P BSE index up 12% during the month.STC India, and have also seen price appreciation between 52% and 56% in past one week.

Among the individual stocks, (formerly Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd) has zoomed 118% from Rs 182 to Rs 396 on the BSE. The Government of India holds 99% stake in the mining company.Last week said that it is finalising long-term plans with substantial capital investment for greenfield projects in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to lead the pelletisation thrust in the country.Dredging Corporation of India was up 33% in past one week as media report suggests that the Cabinet has approved divesting entire stake in the company. Currently the Government of India holds 74.38% stake in Dredging Corporation.On clarification on report, the company today informed the stock exchanges that it is not receipt of any specific official communication/information from the Government regarding the stated item.(India) hit a record high of Rs 291, up 10% on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The trading volumes on the counter jumped more than three-fold with a combined 11.01 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In past one month the stock rallied 35% from Rs 216. The government hold 75% stake in the construction & engineering company.Analysts at ICICI Securities expects affordable housing segment to be huge opportunity where would act as land management agency.The execution of several big ticket redevelopment projects to begin soon and senses strong opportunities from redevelopment of railway stations, the brokerage firm said in management meet note.Overall, the brokerage firm like NBCC’s business model given the huge opportunities ahead and expect its revenues and earnings to grow at 37.4% and 32.9% CAGR, respectively, over FY17-19E, it added.