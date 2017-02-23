4 reasons why BofA-ML is cautious on Indian markets

Sensex
may have risen nearly 9% year-to-date, global brokerage Bank of America-Merrill Lynch sees the index to fall in near-term from the current levels. The recent sharp rally has turned the valuations
rich, while the headwinds on earnings
front owing to residual overhang of demonetisation
and deferral of GST implementation to July from April may keep the investors on edge, BofA-ML said.
“While we expect longer term business cycle to improve in next 2-3 years, we see near-term returns capped from hereon due to 1) possible near-term reversal of global wave, 2) market’s under-appreciation of residual impact of demonetisation, 3) rich valuations
and 4) continued risks of earnings
downgrades,” said the brokerage in a research report.
BofA-ML expects 29,000 level on Sensex
with limited upside by December-end. The 30-share index has added over 2% in the last five sessions and was trading at 28864 in today’s trade.
The index is just 4% away from its all-time high of 30,024, which it hit on March 04, 2015. BofA-ML noted that the recent sharp rally has taken the market again into expensive territory, and expects it to either fall in near-term or time-correct.
“Sensex
12-month forward price-to-equity (PE) of 17X is 31% above its long-term averages. At these multiples, markets
have historically struggled to deliver positive return over the subsequent 12-months,” said the brokerage.
The brokerage sees 5-7% downgrade for Sensex
aggregate FY18 earnings
per share (EPS). BofA-ML further pointed out that market may have looked through the impact of demonetisation, earnings
have not reflected the full impact so far. The brokerage, therefore, is underweight on discretionary sectors.
Additionally, rollout of the GST in Q2FY18 could further bring earnings
uncertainty adding pressure on the markets.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU