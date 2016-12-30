40 stocks beat Sensex for the past 5 years

40 stocks from the BSE500 index have outperformed the market in past five consecutive calendar years. Of these more than half or 21 stocks have beat the market returns for the sixth straight calendar years.
Investors who put their money in stocks like Eicher Motors, Ajanta Pharma, Hatsun Agro Products and Supreme Industries have made returns by more than 10% each in last sixth year, as compared to the benchmark Sensex.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index recorded negative returns of 5% during the calendar year 2015 and gained less than 1% thus far in 2016 till Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Besides these, four stocks - Vakrangee, Bajaj Finance, Vinati Organics, Greenply Industries, Havells India and Bayer Cropscience - have outperformed the market in the past six consecutive calendar years.
Of these, 36 stocks such as Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial Inclusion, CCL Products, Essel Propack, Greenply Industries, Himatsingka Seide, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, KPR Mill, KRBL and Shilpa Medicare have given positive returns of more than 15% each in the last five calendar years.
Between 2011 and 2016, the market value of these 40 stocks have appreciated by up to 8,100%. By comparison, the Nifty 50 and Sensex have gained 75% and 71%, respectively, since 2011 on an absolute basis. 15 out of 40 stocks have seen their market price risen by more than 10-fold or 1000% from December 2011 levels.
Total seven stocks are from the automobile and its related sectors such as auto ancillaries and tyre. Six stocks from the pharmaceuticals, four stocks each from textiles include readymade garments, finance and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. A consistent growth in net profit year after year has led the rally in these stocks.
Three stocks - Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and Zee Entertainment Enterprises - from the Sensex and Nifty 50 index have outperformed the market in past five consecutive years.
Caplin Point Laboratories has seen its market price appreciated by 82-times from Rs 4.25 to Rs 350 on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company had reported net profit of Rs 46 crore in 9 months financial year ended March 31, 2016 (FY16) against Rs 6 crore in year ended June 30, 2011. The company was the top-line in 2010 has now become the bottom line in 2016.
Vakrangee has given an over 40% returns to investors each in past five years, appreciating about 1,600% since December 30, 2011. The company’s consolidated net profit increased by 8-fold from Rs 48 crore in FY11 to Rs 397 crore in FY16. It posted profit of Rs 248 crore for the first half (April-September) of FY17.
Balkrishna Industries, the top gainer among the list for the current calendar year 2016 appreciating 67%. It gained 581% in past five years from Rs 159 to Rs 1,081. The company engaged in auto tyre & rubber products business had posted 88% year on year(YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 392 crore for the first half (April to September) of FY17. It had profit of Rs 195 crore in entire FY11.
Finolex Cables, the second largest gainer, up 64% thus far in 2016. The stock has given 1259% returns in last five years. The largest manufacturer of electrical and communication cables had reported 52% YoY jump in profit at Rs 172 crore in first half of FY17. It had profit of Rs 87 crore in FY11.
|Price on BSE
|Calendar year wise returns in %
|Net profit/loss in Rs crore
|Company
|in Rs
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|Overall
|FY11
|FY16
|H1FY17
|Caplin Point Lab*
|350.00
|231.3
|26.1
|353.7
|248.5
|24.7
|8135.3
|6
|46
|39
|Ajanta Pharma*
|1762.60
|156.6
|271.4
|146.3
|43.4
|31.9
|4340.9
|51
|411
|250
|CCL Products
|265.75
|176.8
|28.3
|297.6
|31.3
|21.9
|2159.8
|26
|122
|53
|KRBL
|296.60
|87.6
|28.7
|206.2
|118.1
|30.4
|2003.5
|120
|337
|179
|Avanti Feeds
|490.00
|31.0
|54.2
|536.8
|39.1
|11.3
|1890.3
|3
|158
|87
|Can Fin Homes
|1477.20
|73.4
|14.0
|186.7
|134.5
|37.3
|1725.3
|42
|157
|105
|Vakrangee*
|272.45
|266.8
|40.0
|49.3
|40.1
|56.1
|1576.6
|48
|397
|248
|CEAT
|1154.70
|43.1
|204.7
|169.1
|22.0
|9.7
|1470.0
|26
|446
|211
|Eicher Motors*
|21477.85
|96.7
|71.4
|203.5
|11.6
|27.4
|1355.2
|189
|1339
|789
|Bajaj Finance*
|832.45
|126.1
|19.4
|121.1
|72.7
|38.4
|1327.6
|247
|1279
|832
|KPR Mill
|563.60
|65.8
|18.9
|134.6
|137.6
|28.8
|1316.1
|72
|210
|144
|Finolex Cables
|413.95
|88.5
|43.9
|217.1
|-3.6
|63.9
|1259.4
|87
|332
|172
|Himatsingka Seide
|297.90
|77.3
|34.7
|60.7
|143.3
|38.1
|1189.6
|-17
|110
|91
|Natco Pharma
|596.90
|98.5
|74.8
|89.7
|89.3
|3.0
|1183.7
|54
|155
|114
|Shilpa Medicare
|692.95
|78.9
|37.8
|163.3
|40.2
|38.7
|1161.1
|49
|107
|53
|Finolex Inds.
|447.40
|34.7
|172.4
|56.1
|14.7
|49.2
|880.1
|76
|239
|149
|Essel Propack
|246.05
|63.8
|31.0
|141.5
|28.7
|45.8
|872.5
|47
|182
|108
|Symphony*
|1186.70
|28.9
|32.1
|359.1
|18.3
|3.1
|853.1
|51
|123
|70
|Amara Raja Batt.*
|874.50
|134.8
|41.0
|144.9
|4.7
|1.5
|761.6
|148
|489
|267
|Vinati Organics*
|571.85
|133.6
|20.0
|124.9
|8.4
|22.7
|738.5
|52
|132
|66
|Greenply Inds.*
|247.00
|115.7
|16.0
|120.5
|19.7
|26.4
|734.5
|23
|128
|69
|Motherson Sumi
|326.80
|119.7
|38.5
|150.1
|-3.6
|11.4
|717.0
|391
|1274
|919
|Hatsun Agro*
|358.85
|29.7
|135.9
|51.9
|33.7
|21.3
|653.6
|19
|61
|61
|MRF*
|48889.65
|83.2
|51.3
|95.6
|5.2
|22.7
|599.3
|579
|2366
|876
|Balkrishna Inds*
|1080.75
|89.2
|13.4
|80.4
|5.7
|66.5
|581.2
|195
|576
|392
|Berger Paints*
|209.45
|85.1
|40.9
|79.0
|33.3
|9.3
|580.3
|150
|372
|259
|Bharat Financial
|598.15
|72.2
|17.7
|118.2
|20.9
|19.9
|541.1
|112
|303
|382
|Bayer Crop Science*
|4156.40
|81.7
|36.5
|79.6
|8.8
|20.1
|481.4
|132
|313
|290
|Maruti Suzuki
|5312.30
|61.8
|18.4
|88.8
|38.7
|15.1
|477.4
|2382
|4699
|3884
|Page Industries*
|13731.15
|43.5
|50.4
|127.3
|13.7
|2.9
|474.2
|59
|233
|137
|JM Financial
|66.10
|86.6
|31.1
|62.4
|-1.5
|42.0
|455.5
|175
|400
|201
|J B Chem & Pharm
|343.80
|46.3
|38.4
|55.9
|38.5
|23.2
|438.4
|139
|162
|95
|Supreme Inds.*
|897.50
|67.3
|44.4
|40.1
|14.5
|31.5
|409.9
|196
|221
|181
|Voltas
|328.65
|44.0
|9.4
|109.1
|33.7
|1.5
|347.1
|357
|386
|230
|Havells India*
|328.00
|66.1
|23.9
|74.3
|10.7
|7.6
|327.4
|304
|1209
|291
|Pidilite Industries*
|589.20
|51.0
|32.0
|89.5
|2.0
|6.4
|310.2
|310
|756
|503
|Jyothy Lab.
|328.15
|100.9
|17.0
|36.5
|20.9
|4.6
|305.7
|69
|158
|78
|Zee Entertainment*
|447.30
|87.1
|25.2
|37.7
|14.8
|2.3
|278.9
|637
|1027
|455
|P & G Hygiene*
|7098.00
|45.6
|10.2
|90.0
|-2.4
|26.0
|274.6
|151
|422
|207
|Aditya Birla Nuvo*
|1242.55
|48.5
|13.3
|36.2
|28.2
|19.3
|250.1
|752
|1886
|587
|S&P BSE Sensex
|26366.15
|25.7
|9.0
|29.9
|-5.0
|1.0
|70.6
|
H1FY17: April to September 2016; Overall returns between December 2011 and December 29, 2016.
*21 stocks that outperform the Sensex for last six calendar years
|Source: CaptilinePlus
