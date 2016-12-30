40 stocks beat Sensex for the past 5 years

15 out of 40 stocks have seen their market price risen an over 10-fold from December 2011 levels.

40 stocks from the BSE500 index have outperformed the market in past five consecutive calendar years. Of these more than half or 21 stocks have beat the market returns for the sixth straight calendar years.



Investors who put their money in stocks like Eicher Motors, Ajanta Pharma, Hatsun Agro Products and Supreme Industries have made returns by more than 10% each in last sixth year, as compared to the benchmark Sensex.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index recorded negative returns of 5% during the calendar year 2015 and gained less than 1% thus far in 2016 till Thursday, December 29, 2016.



Besides these, four stocks - Vakrangee, Bajaj Finance, Vinati Organics, Greenply Industries, Havells India and Bayer Cropscience - have outperformed the market in the past six consecutive calendar years.



Of these, 36 stocks such as Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Financial Inclusion, CCL Products, Essel Propack, Greenply Industries, Himatsingka Seide, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, KPR Mill, KRBL and Shilpa Medicare have given positive returns of more than 15% each in the last five calendar years.



Between 2011 and 2016, the market value of these 40 stocks have appreciated by up to 8,100%. By comparison, the Nifty 50 and Sensex have gained 75% and 71%, respectively, since 2011 on an absolute basis. 15 out of 40 stocks have seen their market price risen by more than 10-fold or 1000% from December 2011 levels.



Total seven stocks are from the automobile and its related sectors such as auto ancillaries and tyre. Six stocks from the pharmaceuticals, four stocks each from textiles include readymade garments, finance and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. A consistent growth in net profit year after year has led the rally in these stocks.



Three stocks - Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and Zee Entertainment Enterprises - from the Sensex and Nifty 50 index have outperformed the market in past five consecutive years.



Caplin Point Laboratories has seen its market price appreciated by 82-times from Rs 4.25 to Rs 350 on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company had reported net profit of Rs 46 crore in 9 months financial year ended March 31, 2016 (FY16) against Rs 6 crore in year ended June 30, 2011. The company was the top-line in 2010 has now become the bottom line in 2016.



Vakrangee has given an over 40% returns to investors each in past five years, appreciating about 1,600% since December 30, 2011. The company’s consolidated net profit increased by 8-fold from Rs 48 crore in FY11 to Rs 397 crore in FY16. It posted profit of Rs 248 crore for the first half (April-September) of FY17.



Balkrishna Industries, the top gainer among the list for the current calendar year 2016 appreciating 67%. It gained 581% in past five years from Rs 159 to Rs 1,081. The company engaged in auto tyre & rubber products business had posted 88% year on year(YoY) growth in net profit at Rs 392 crore for the first half (April to September) of FY17. It had profit of Rs 195 crore in entire FY11.



Finolex Cables, the second largest gainer, up 64% thus far in 2016. The stock has given 1259% returns in last five years. The largest manufacturer of electrical and communication cables had reported 52% YoY jump in profit at Rs 172 crore in first half of FY17. It had profit of Rs 87 crore in FY11.





Price on BSE Calendar year wise returns in % Net profit/loss in Rs crore Company in Rs 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Overall FY11 FY16 H1FY17 Caplin Point Lab* 350.00 231.3 26.1 353.7 248.5 24.7 8135.3 6 46 39 Ajanta Pharma* 1762.60 156.6 271.4 146.3 43.4 31.9 4340.9 51 411 250 CCL Products 265.75 176.8 28.3 297.6 31.3 21.9 2159.8 26 122 53 KRBL 296.60 87.6 28.7 206.2 118.1 30.4 2003.5 120 337 179 Avanti Feeds 490.00 31.0 54.2 536.8 39.1 11.3 1890.3 3 158 87 Can Fin Homes 1477.20 73.4 14.0 186.7 134.5 37.3 1725.3 42 157 105 Vakrangee* 272.45 266.8 40.0 49.3 40.1 56.1 1576.6 48 397 248 CEAT 1154.70 43.1 204.7 169.1 22.0 9.7 1470.0 26 446 211 Eicher Motors* 21477.85 96.7 71.4 203.5 11.6 27.4 1355.2 189 1339 789 Bajaj Finance* 832.45 126.1 19.4 121.1 72.7 38.4 1327.6 247 1279 832 KPR Mill 563.60 65.8 18.9 134.6 137.6 28.8 1316.1 72 210 144 Finolex Cables 413.95 88.5 43.9 217.1 -3.6 63.9 1259.4 87 332 172 Himatsingka Seide 297.90 77.3 34.7 60.7 143.3 38.1 1189.6 -17 110 91 Natco Pharma 596.90 98.5 74.8 89.7 89.3 3.0 1183.7 54 155 114 Shilpa Medicare 692.95 78.9 37.8 163.3 40.2 38.7 1161.1 49 107 53 Finolex Inds. 447.40 34.7 172.4 56.1 14.7 49.2 880.1 76 239 149 Essel Propack 246.05 63.8 31.0 141.5 28.7 45.8 872.5 47 182 108 Symphony* 1186.70 28.9 32.1 359.1 18.3 3.1 853.1 51 123 70 Amara Raja Batt.* 874.50 134.8 41.0 144.9 4.7 1.5 761.6 148 489 267 Vinati Organics* 571.85 133.6 20.0 124.9 8.4 22.7 738.5 52 132 66 Greenply Inds.* 247.00 115.7 16.0 120.5 19.7 26.4 734.5 23 128 69 Motherson Sumi 326.80 119.7 38.5 150.1 -3.6 11.4 717.0 391 1274 919 Hatsun Agro* 358.85 29.7 135.9 51.9 33.7 21.3 653.6 19 61 61 MRF* 48889.65 83.2 51.3 95.6 5.2 22.7 599.3 579 2366 876 Balkrishna Inds* 1080.75 89.2 13.4 80.4 5.7 66.5 581.2 195 576 392 Berger Paints* 209.45 85.1 40.9 79.0 33.3 9.3 580.3 150 372 259 Bharat Financial 598.15 72.2 17.7 118.2 20.9 19.9 541.1 112 303 382 Bayer Crop Science* 4156.40 81.7 36.5 79.6 8.8 20.1 481.4 132 313 290 Maruti Suzuki 5312.30 61.8 18.4 88.8 38.7 15.1 477.4 2382 4699 3884 Page Industries* 13731.15 43.5 50.4 127.3 13.7 2.9 474.2 59 233 137 JM Financial 66.10 86.6 31.1 62.4 -1.5 42.0 455.5 175 400 201 J B Chem & Pharm 343.80 46.3 38.4 55.9 38.5 23.2 438.4 139 162 95 Supreme Inds.* 897.50 67.3 44.4 40.1 14.5 31.5 409.9 196 221 181 Voltas 328.65 44.0 9.4 109.1 33.7 1.5 347.1 357 386 230 Havells India* 328.00 66.1 23.9 74.3 10.7 7.6 327.4 304 1209 291 Pidilite Industries* 589.20 51.0 32.0 89.5 2.0 6.4 310.2 310 756 503 Jyothy Lab. 328.15 100.9 17.0 36.5 20.9 4.6 305.7 69 158 78 Zee Entertainment* 447.30 87.1 25.2 37.7 14.8 2.3 278.9 637 1027 455 P & G Hygiene* 7098.00 45.6 10.2 90.0 -2.4 26.0 274.6 151 422 207 Aditya Birla Nuvo* 1242.55 48.5 13.3 36.2 28.2 19.3 250.1 752 1886 587 S&P BSE Sensex 26366.15 25.7 9.0 29.9 -5.0 1.0 70.6 H1FY17: April to September 2016; Overall returns between December 2011 and December 29, 2016.

*21 stocks that outperform the Sensex for last six calendar years Source: CaptilinePlus

SI Reporter